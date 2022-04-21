ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Sitterly Road bridge reopens to traffic

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piPtD_0fGDJnXV00

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Sitterly Road bridge in Clifton Park has reopened to traffic. The bridge was originally scheduled to be closed through Friday, April 22.

$6.5M allocated for Sitterly Road bridge replacement, construction to begin in spring

The bridge has been undergoing construction after a truck towing a trailer with a boom lift struck the overpass in April 2021. The bridge is set to close again on June 18 for the entire summer for crews to permanently install a new bridge. It is expected to reopen on September 12.

Crews are continuing work on the Northway and on the bridge. The New York State Department of Transportation reminds drivers to watch for off-peak lane closures on the Northway south of Exit 9 and periods of alternating lanes with flaggers on the bridge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clifton Park, NY
Traffic
City
Clifton Park, NY
Clifton Park, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Condition#Northway
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy