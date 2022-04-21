Sitterly Road bridge reopens to traffic

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Sitterly Road bridge in Clifton Park has reopened to traffic. The bridge was originally scheduled to be closed through Friday, April 22.

The bridge has been undergoing construction after a truck towing a trailer with a boom lift struck the overpass in April 2021. The bridge is set to close again on June 18 for the entire summer for crews to permanently install a new bridge. It is expected to reopen on September 12.

Crews are continuing work on the Northway and on the bridge. The New York State Department of Transportation reminds drivers to watch for off-peak lane closures on the Northway south of Exit 9 and periods of alternating lanes with flaggers on the bridge.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.