RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the early morning of April 21, police were called to a residence on the 300 block of East Centennial Street for a report of vehicle burglary. The victim of the burglary provided the police with video footage showing male suspects entering cars at the house. After many more burglary reports, police found the suspects, one was hiding in a bush, while a juvenile was in a nearby shed. As the weather gets warmer, Rapid City Police Department sees an uptick in burglaries.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO