Tamaqua, PA

TAMAQUA POLICE LOG

Times News
 2 days ago

• Police cited a borough man for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct following an incident April 13 near the Tamaqua ABC Hi-Rise on East Broad Street. Officers received a report of a man who was talking to himself near the...

