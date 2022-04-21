ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa robber demanded payment through a mobile app

By JEFF REINITZ Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Sioux City Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR FALLS – One person has been arrested in connection with an overnight robbery in a Cedar Falls parking lot. Police said the robber demanded payment through a mobile payment app. Cedar Falls police arrested 20-year-old Isaiah Malik...

siouxcityjournal.com

Sioux City Journal

Waterloo woman pleads to fraud charges in COVID relief scheme

WATERLOO —- A Waterloo woman has pleaded to using a COVID-19 relief program to steal money from the government. Chrishandia Michael White, 32, pleaded to one count of first-degree fraud on Monday in Black Hawk County District Court. Sentencing will be at a later date. Investigators with the Iowa...
KCRG.com

Woman says man charged in Cedar Rapids murder nearly killed her in 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Marion woman is speaking out after the man she says almost killed her in 2020 is being charged in the murder of a 22-year-old in Cedar Rapids. Police found Emily Leonard earlier this month with what they called ‘obvious head injuries’ inside the home of Arthur Flowers on the southeast side.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KELOLAND TV

Iowa man arrested after writing stolen checks to himself

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — A northwest Iowa man is behind bars, accused of stealing checks and writing them to himself. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation started earlier this month when a bank officer noticed suspicious activity on two accounts. Deputies say 29-year-old Austin Vink...
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 10 crash

A 75-year-0ld woman died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 10 in Weyauwega, officials said. The crash was reported just after 2:30 p.m. by multiple 911 callers, according to a Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department release. An initial investigation shows the woman was driving westbound on Hwy. 10 near County Hwy. F when she left the roadway, collided with the end of a guardrail and descended an embankment before the vehicle came to rest in a field adjacent to the Hwy. F off-ramp.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Times-Republican

Eight arrested in drug task force warrant sweep

The Mid-Iowa Drug Task Force, in cooperation with the Marshalltown Police Department (MPD) and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), executed search warrants for wanted persons in Marshalltown on Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals. According to a press release from the MCSO, three individuals were apprehended...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
KIMT

Forest City man sentenced for trying to set a woman on fire

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Fire, violence, and theft mean jail time and probation for a Winnebago County man. Travis Jon Fox, 43 of Forest City, pleaded guilty to reckless use of fire or explosives, assault, and third-degree burglary. He was arrested in Lake Mills in September and December of 2021.
FOREST CITY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines police seek witnesses to car dragging incident

Des Moines police are asking any witnesses to an altercation downtown that was captured on video and posted online this week to come forward.What's happening: Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios Tuesday that no report has been made for the incident in which a woman appears to be hanging from a fast-moving car. Of note: Police couldn't confirm any other details about the incident, including when it happened and whether the woman was injured.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Update: Missing Iowa teen has been found

NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
NEVADA, IA

