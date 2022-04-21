ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

The pandemic's gardening boom shows how gardens can cultivate public health

By The Conversation
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs lockdowns went into effect in the spring of 2020 to slow the spread of the coronavirus, reports emerged of a global gardening boom, with plants, flowers, vegetables and herbs sprouting in backyards and on balconies around the world. The data backs up the narrative: An analysis of Google...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

The Best Organic Potting Soil for All Your Gardening Needs

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you’re starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you’re doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Gardening#Home Gardening#Gardening Tools#Gardeners#Google Trends
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
Real Homes

How to level a yard – fix a bumpy lawn or sloped garden yourself

Learning how to level a yard is a vital backyard maintenance step whether you’re landscaping the entire space, preparing to lay a patio or deck, or rescuing a bumpy lawn. Bumpy lawns can be unsightly and make it tricky to mow your lawn, are a trip hazard and can ruin the aesthetics of your garden. A level lawn is also a really important factor for drainage; holes and low areas can collect water which may cause lawn disease.
GARDENING
Wide Open Eats

How a Dose of Gardening Helps Mental Health

Gardening and mental health have a special relationship, since gardening has so many health and wellness benefits. Not only will you get fresh flowers, succulents, herbs, fruits, and veggies, but also experience a number of benefits that can help you through mental health troubles. Now, gardening is more accessible than...
GARDENING
CBS News

Stinky landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders in over 30 states: "Worse than murder hornets!"

Stinky but handsome and widely popular landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders, creating thickets that overwhelm native plants and sport nasty four-inch spikes. Bradford pears and 24 other ornamental trees were developed from Callery pears - a species brought to America a century ago to save ravaged pear orchards. Now, their invasive descendants have been reported in more than 30 states.
GARDENING
My Journal Courier

Sunflowers can make great addition to any garden

Sunflowers can be found in a variety of shapes, sizes, and bloom colors and can be a great addition to any landscape. (Ken Johnson/University of Illinois Extension) Sunflowers (Helianthus annus) are a great addition to the home garden. Not only do they provide colorful flowers, but they can also be a potential food source for people and wildlife.
ILLINOIS STATE
AOL Corp

For Earth Day, plant native plants, practice benign neglect

This image provided by Mt. Cuba Center shows the formal native plant garden blooming at the botanical garden, located in Hockessin, Del. Plantings depicted are: Amsonia tabernaemontana 'Storm Cloud', Asclepias tuberosa, Coreopsis verticillata 'Crazy Cayenne', Gillenia trifoliata 'Pink Profusion', Monarda didyma 'AChall', Penstemon 'Dark Towers', Physocarpus opulifolius 'SMPOTW', Rudbeckia maxima, Sisyrinchium angustifolium 'Lucerne', Solidago sphacelata 'Golden Fleece' and Symphyotrichum oblongifolium 'October Skies'. (Alessandra N. Stokley/Mt. Cuba Center via AP)
HOCKESSIN, DE
thespruce.com

All About Gravel Gardens

The gravel garden is a relatively new concept initially introduced in England in the 19th century with biodiversity and sustainability as guiding principles for the design. If you think of garden design as a form of art, this garden offers a truly blank canvas. A gravel garden evokes a sense of structured beauty with rock as a clean and defined background for the shape, texture, and color of plants along with other garden elements.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy