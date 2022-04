Meybelin De Carmen Vega-Martinez's parents tell police that they came home after running late-morning errands last week to an empty house. Their daughter was missing. The Town of New Paltz Police Department took to Facebook today to ask for the public's help in locating Vega-Martinez. She is described as a 16-year-old Hispanic female who is 5'4" tall and 110 pounds. She was last seen in black pants and a black shirt.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO