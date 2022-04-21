ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys & Girls Club of McAllen announces summer camp

By Jesse Mendez
 3 days ago

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Boys & Girls Club of McAllen announces a Summer Camp for those who qualify.

The organization’s Facebook post said the camp is scheduled for June 6 through August 12 at the Brand Center and the Roney Center.

Space is limited and scholarships are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Online registration is underway.

Camp is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for ages 6 -12 and Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. through 8 p.m. for teens ages 13-18.

Click here to register.

