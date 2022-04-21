ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save an extra $4 on this 3-pack of bamboo cutting boards from Amazon

No matter how much time you spend in the kitchen, investing in a good set of cutting boards can be an easy way to speed up food prep while cutting down on risks like cross-contamination.

On sale now for $24.97 from Amazon [Clip Digital Coupon], this pack of heavy-duty Bamboo Cutting Boards comes in three sizes (small, medium, and large) for everything from on-the-go food prep in the wild to full-on party prepping at home.

Fashioned with a built-in groove for collecting juice, blood, or whathaveyou, each cutting board is made of 100% genuine bamboo that won’t dull your knives or end up looking like Micky Rourke’s face by the time you finish chopping onions. Speaking of chopping onions, has anyone seen "The Wrestler"?

Water-resistant and generally regarded as safer to use for raw meat than plastic cutting boards, cleaning is as easy as hand washing under the faucet. Bring home the whole set for $4 off the $24.97 price tag with a digital coupon.

