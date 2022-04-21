ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews man dead in crash

By Odessa American
 2 days ago

A 54-year-old Andrews man was killed during the noon hour Wednesday when his Corvette was struck by a Freightliner truck and trailer on FM-1788.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Alfredo Oyervides was traveling south on FM-1788 when the northbound Freightliner, which was being driven by a 47-year-old Odessa man, slowly drifted into the southbound lane near the State Highway 176 intersection and collided with the front of his Corvette.

Oyervides was killed and the driver of the truck was treated at Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews and released.

