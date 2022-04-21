Endless Horizons readies for Record Store Day

Co-owner of Endless Horizons Sam Logan poses for a photo Thursday morning in Odessa. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

Endless Horizons co-owner Sam Logan said it’s special to see a line waiting to enter the record store before the store opens.

Logan said he expects people to start lining up about an hour before the Endless Horizons opens on Saturday as the record store participates in Record Store Day.

Record Store Day began its annual event in 2007 and it’s held one Saturday every April and every Black Friday in November. Endless Horizons has been taking part in the annual event for the last 12 years.

There are 344 limited edition items that are distributed to record stores around the country for Record Store Day. Logan said he has about 100 limited edition items. Endless Horizons is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Exclusive Record Store Day vinyl releases by the Doors, left, Mariah Carey, top, and the Ramones, right, lay out on display Thursday morning at Endless Horizons. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

“It’s always a really fun event,” Logan said. “It brings people into the record store to look for a bunch of limited edition items that are really hard to find.

“It brings back the way that record stores used to be when you would show up for new releases never knowing what you are going to find.”

Logan gave the Odessa American a sneak peek at a couple of the items that include vinyls from The Doors, Ramones and Mariah Carey. Logan also mentioned he has items from the Foo Fighters, Taylor Swift and Dave Brubeck.

Items distributed on Record Store Day can range from vinyl to CDs to cassette tapes.

“The variety of things they do every year is always really interesting because it’s all across the board,” Logan said.

In addition to selling limited edition items for Record Store Day, Logan said Endless Horizons is also partnering with the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center to give out tickets for upcoming shows every hour between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Logan said he enjoys the opportunity to support local entertainment industries.

“It’s about helping each other,” Logan said.

Throughout the pandemic, Logan said he has seen a continued rise in record collections.

Logan said with a smile that “records are cheaper than therapy.” Yet, Logan explained the rise in records collections has been a trend for the last 10 years. “It’s been growing every year and I really think vinyl has really become a fabric of the culture now,” Logan said. “More so than it ever has been, at least in my lifetime. It’s been really interesting to see.”