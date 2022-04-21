ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Endless Horizons readies for Record Store Day

By Royal McGregor
Odessa American
Odessa American
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQfab_0fGDFrOf00
Co-owner of Endless Horizons Sam Logan poses for a photo Thursday morning in Odessa. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

Endless Horizons co-owner Sam Logan said it’s special to see a line waiting to enter the record store before the store opens.

Logan said he expects people to start lining up about an hour before the Endless Horizons opens on Saturday as the record store participates in Record Store Day.

Record Store Day began its annual event in 2007 and it’s held one Saturday every April and every Black Friday in November. Endless Horizons has been taking part in the annual event for the last 12 years.

There are 344 limited edition items that are distributed to record stores around the country for Record Store Day. Logan said he has about 100 limited edition items. Endless Horizons is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oSxXA_0fGDFrOf00
Exclusive Record Store Day vinyl releases by the Doors, left, Mariah Carey, top, and the Ramones, right, lay out on display Thursday morning at Endless Horizons. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

“It’s always a really fun event,” Logan said. “It brings people into the record store to look for a bunch of limited edition items that are really hard to find.

“It brings back the way that record stores used to be when you would show up for new releases never knowing what you are going to find.”

Logan gave the Odessa American a sneak peek at a couple of the items that include vinyls from The Doors, Ramones and Mariah Carey. Logan also mentioned he has items from the Foo Fighters, Taylor Swift and Dave Brubeck.

Items distributed on Record Store Day can range from vinyl to CDs to cassette tapes.

“The variety of things they do every year is always really interesting because it’s all across the board,” Logan said.

In addition to selling limited edition items for Record Store Day, Logan said Endless Horizons is also partnering with the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center to give out tickets for upcoming shows every hour between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Logan said he enjoys the opportunity to support local entertainment industries.

“It’s about helping each other,” Logan said.

Throughout the pandemic, Logan said he has seen a continued rise in record collections.

Logan said with a smile that “records are cheaper than therapy.” Yet, Logan explained the rise in records collections has been a trend for the last 10 years. “It’s been growing every year and I really think vinyl has really become a fabric of the culture now,” Logan said. “More so than it ever has been, at least in my lifetime. It’s been really interesting to see.”

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Record Store Day 2022: Taylor Swift announces limited-edition vinyl records

Taylor Swift is celebrating Record Store Day with a limited-edition vinyl record that was released Saturday. Record Store Day, held annually on the penultimate Saturday in April since 2008, was started by independent record owners and employees to honor their “unique culture,” CNN reported. It is returning after two years of being on the shelf due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Billboard reported.
ENTERTAINMENT
WYTV.com

Local record store owner mourns Foo Fighters drummer

(WKBN) — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died. Local connections to the band are mourning the loss. The band was scheduled to play in Bogota, Columbia, Friday. Seven years ago, the Foo Fighters played at Record Connection in Niles for...
NILES, OH
Billboard

The Best Record Players & Turntables for the Ultimate Listening Experience

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nothing beats the sound of a vinyl turntable, right? For music lovers, having a vinyl setup in your home is the ultimate way to enjoy your favorite albums, but with all the turntables out there, it’s hard to find the perfect one. Fear not, Billboard has your back. In honor of Record Store Day on Saturday (April 23), we’ve searched to find our...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Odessa, TX
Lifestyle
Variety

Record Store Day 2022’s Most Wanted: Beyond the Taylor Swift Hysteria, 25 More Vinyl Pieces Worth Hunting Down

Click here to read the full article. Face the facts: you are never, ever getting that Taylor Swift exclusive Record Store Day release that is coming out today. Fifty million Swift fans can’t be wrong, and about a tenth of them seem bent on landing the 10,000 copies of a 7-inch single of “The Lakes” that is going on sale at indie retailers today as part of the annual holiday for music geeks. Actually, “on sale” may be a bit of a misnomer, as many stores have decided to hold raffles later in the day for the handful of copies...
SHOPPING
startattle.com

Cameron Whitcomb American Idol 2022 “Changes” Black Sabbath, Season 20 Top 20

Cameron Whitcomb performs “Changes” by Black Sabbath, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Top 20. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Cameron Whitcomb (18 years old), Pipeliner from Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. Round: Top 20. Song: “Changes” by Black Sabbath. Cameron Whitcomb American Idol Season 20 “Changes”...
MUSIC
Variety

Record Store Day… or National Bill Evans Day? Unreleased Vintage Jazz Live Sets Highlight RSD

Click here to read the full article. There are a few artists who’ve been flagship artists for Record Store Day in its 15 years of existence — among them, the Grateful Dead, Dave Matthews Band and David Bowie, all of whom have had multiple exclusive LP releases for RSD — but maybe none have seemed quite so synonymous with the day as jazz piano great Bill Evans. And Resonance Records, the archival label that has been behind the wave of live Evans releases, is doubling down on the legend this weekend with twin titles, “Morning Glory” and “Inner Spirit,” both...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Sophie Lloyd's hypnotic shred version of Pink Floyd's Comfortably Numb is breathtaking and beautiful

Sophie Lloyd, aka the internet's elite of axe-slinging extraordinaires, has shared an epic instrumental cover of Pink Floyd's 1979 classic Comfortably Numb. While the original track, from the band's 1979 masterpiece The Wall, is famous for it's striking solos courtesy of guitar god David Gilmour, Lloyd has upped the ante and re-imagined the song in a manner where it's composed entirely of shredding.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Dave Brubeck
Person
Mariah Carey
Odessa American

Gala at the Gardens benefit

Permian Basin Opera will present a Gala at the Gardens benefit Friday at Alldredge Gardens, 3300 N. Fairgrounds Road, Midland. Cocktails start at 5:30 p.m. and dinner and music will begin at 7 p.m. The event will include a performance from three singers performing songs from Second Acts of Operas.
MIDLAND, TX
Loudwire

Dance Gavin Dance Announce 18-Track New Album ‘Jackpot Juicer’

Dance Gavin Dance have set Jackpot Juicer as the title of their 10th album and first since 2020's Afterburner. The 18-track album will be released on July 19 through Rise Records and news of its impending arrival comes just two days before the Dance Gavin Dance's own festival, Swanfest, takes place, after which a headlining U.S. tour with Memphis May Fire, Volumes and Moon Tooth will immediately follow.
THEATER & DANCE
Odessa American

Downtown Art Tour

The Downtown Odessa, Inc. and Odessa Arts will present Downtown Art Tour Friday. Slots begin at 6 p.m. for a guided walking tour featuring stops at: the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, Copper Key Gift, Noel Heritage Plaza, Revival Float Spa and Rooster’s Diner. Each will feature a different artistic activity or demonstration.
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Store Day#Record Stores#The Endless Horizons#The Odessa American
Odessa American

ODESSA’S GOT TALENT: Molly Angela

Odessa’s Got Talent will take place at 7 p.m. April 29 at First Baptist Church. Molly Angela is among the 18 finalists that will be performing for a chance to win. Online voting is now underway and can be done at https://www.permianbasinmission.org/ogt.html where tickets can also be purchased. The...
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Cody Johnson concert

Cody Johnson & friends are scheduled to perform Friday at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. For concert time, tickets or more information, visit midlandhorseshoe.com.
MIDLAND, TX
Outsider.com

Willie Nelson Celebrated With Career-Spanning Vinyl Box Set

Willie Nelson fans, rejoice! A new vinyl box set that celebrates the country music icon’s 60 years in the music industry will be heading to store shelves soon. According to Rolling Stone, Vinyl Me, Please’s VMP Anthology: The Story of Willie Nelson box set will span from the singer and songwriter’s 1965 Country Willie (His Own Songs) to other masterpieces. This includes 1971 Yesterday’s Wine; 1975’s Red Headed Stranger; 1978’s Stardust; and 1982’s Always on My Mind.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Odessa American

Taste of the Permian Basin

The Texas Restaurant Association has scheduled Taste of the Permian Basin from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. Sponsor preview party will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and general admission will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa American

Battle of the Bands

Odessa Arts is teaming up with the Ector Theater, the Texas Music Office, and Downtown Odessa, Inc. to host Battle of the Bands on July 2 during Firecracker Fandango. Local talent will be able to upload their entry videos through May 15. The public will then be able to vote on their favorite band. Each vote costs $1, and the funds support Odessa Arts. The top four vote getters will perform live at the Ector Theater on July 2 live in front of a panel of judges that includes Marc Fort of the Texas Music Office, Adam Nunley, executive director of the Ector Theater, and Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go’s. Tickets are $5 for adults, under 12 free and available at theector.com.
ODESSA, TX
Guitar World Magazine

Guitar Center's epic Guitar-A-Thon sale is back! Make huge savings and upgrade your setup

Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon sale has returned for another year, and with it comes some frankly epic deals on guitar gear. Us guitarists rarely need another excuse to buy a new piece of gear, but when there are savings this big floating around on everything from guitars and amps, to accessories, pedals and more, well, it's a no-brainer. How big are these savings, you ask? Well, until May 4, you can save up to $400 off a huge range of great gear at Guitar Center.
SHOPPING
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
2K+
Followers
452
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy