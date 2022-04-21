BITS & BYTES: Central Berkshire Record Show; George Rickey exhibit at Naumkeag; Sheffield Earth Day, Arbor Day events; Ukraine benefit concert; Barrington Stage casting ‘Supadupa Kid’
DALTON — The inaugural Central Berkshire Record Show will be held Sunday, May 1, 8 a.m.–4 p.m., at The Stationery Factory, located at 63 Flansburg Ave. With VIP entry beginning at 8 a.m. and general admission starting at 10 a.m., this record fair will feature several dozen dealers from the tri-state...theberkshireedge.com
