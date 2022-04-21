ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield, MA

BITS & BYTES: Central Berkshire Record Show; George Rickey exhibit at Naumkeag; Sheffield Earth Day, Arbor Day events; Ukraine benefit concert; Barrington Stage casting ‘Supadupa Kid’

By Amy Krzanik
theberkshireedge.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALTON — The inaugural Central Berkshire Record Show will be held Sunday, May 1, 8 a.m.–4 p.m., at The Stationery Factory, located at 63 Flansburg Ave. With VIP entry beginning at 8 a.m. and general admission starting at 10 a.m., this record fair will feature several dozen dealers from the tri-state...

theberkshireedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grice Connect

Averitt Center Summer Art Camps Registration Open

It is time now to register for the Averitt Center Summer Art Camps. Many of these popular camps will fill fast. Do not procrastinate to make sure you get all the camps your children wants. Some of the summer offerings are: Encanto Dance Camp, Minecraft Camp, Painting for Gamers Camp,...
THEATER & DANCE
Idaho State Journal

Belnap family to host music night fundraiser for Marsh Valley High School

Whether it’s on a basketball court, a football field, a baseball diamond or a theater stage, members of the Belnap family are top performers in the Marsh Valley community. The Belnaps are known for both their athletic talent and their skills as singers, musicians and dancers. The Belnaps are scheduled to perform a concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the Marsh Valley Performing Arts Center to raise funds for the...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sheffield, MA
City
Pittsfield, MA
City
Dalton, MA
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Athol, MA
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Powerball Winning Tickets Sold At Popular New York Stores

Check your tickets! A Powerball-winning ticket was sold at a popular Hudson Valley supermarket. Another Powerball-winning ticket was sold at a grocery store just outside the Hudson Valley. No one claimed the Powerball jackpot for Mondays' drawing, but some people are a bit richer. That's because two third-prize winning tickets...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Boston

Prudential Center Barnes & Noble to close permanently

The store will close June 19. Barnes & Noble in the Prudential Center is closing its doors after owners were unable to “reach an agreement” with their landlord. The location will close June 19, the store announced via Facebook. Customers were urged to visit locations in Hingham and Peabody.
HINGHAM, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Rickey
Seacoast Current

This Weekend: Spend a Whimsical Afternoon in Massachusetts With Fairies in an Enchanted Forest on Pettengill Farm

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's been two years since we could wander through lush grounds and an enchanted forest in Salisbury, Massachusetts. I'm talking about the sixth annual Fairy Gnome Discovery Walk at the historic Pettengill Farm.
SALISBURY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naumkeag#Arbor Day#Volunteers#Benefit Concert#Bits Bytes#Barrington Stage#Pup Daddy Productions#The Stationery Factory#Berkshirecat Records#Viewescapes
NewsChannel 36

Streets Alive Ithaca is hosting its annual Bikeathon on May 1st

Streets Alive Ithaca is hosting its annual bike walk on May 1st from 1 PM to 5 PM. Streets will be closed to cars and open for those who want to walk, bike, roll, dance, and play. Director Margaret Johnson and associate director for communications and outreach Nicole Friske says...
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy