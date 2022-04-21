Taste Buds introduces us to a San Antonio restaurant that serves a Texas twist on the Philly Cheesesteak | Great Day SA

San Antonio is a foodie's dream, but sometimes you just need to get away from the city for a while. If you're heading out to explore the beauty of the Texas Hill Country, don't think you have to leave your love of good grub back in San Antonio. These 22 restaurants and watering holes are worth working into your next getaway.
Another San Antonio culinary name is part of the Food Network. Chef Ryan Rhys is featured in a new Chef Boot Camp episode airing Thursday, April 21. Rhys is the owner of Satisfried, a food truck at StreetFare SA. It was there he was approached to be on the Food Network show led by Chef Cliff Crooks. The episode airs this week with a watch party hosted by the food truck.
Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
A 2,269-acre ranch for sale near Boerne is a water lover’s dream. Less Ranch, which just hit the market at $54.5 million, could aptly be renamed Aqua Ranch. The Hill Country property features two lakes, several ponds, more than four miles of creek tributaries, nearly 1.3 miles of Frederick Creek frontage, and almost 1.8 miles of springs and other waterways. Furthermore, large sycamore trees indicate that additional water systems sit underground.
A luxury bus service is adding a new Texas stop to its map. On April 28, RedCoach will launch service in San Antonio, marking the eighth Texas city served by the company. The new stop will provide luxury transportation between San Antonio and Dallas, as well as nonstop service from San Antonio to Austin, Houston, Richardson, and Waco.
Online delivery service Favor is set to hire its first-ever chief taco officer. Company officials this week said they're looking for one lucky Texan to earn $10,000 to travel across the Lone Star State on a two-month assignment taste-test tacos, all expenses paid. (BRB, updating my résumé.) “Tacos...
TEXAS, USA — I’ve always heard that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will never allow an expansion NFL franchise to establish in San Antonio. And supposedly, the reason is that he knows Cowboys fandom extends the length of the Interstate 35 corridor from the Metroplex through Waco, Austin, San Antonio and all the way into Mexico.
SAN ANTONIO — Friday is Earth Day, and San Antonio is ready to celebrate!. KENS 5 found a line-up of environmentally friendly events to check out with your friends and family. Planet celebration. Taking place at the San Antonio Zoo, visitors can expect crafts, fun with animals and giveaways...
A Spanish-style two-story home recently listed for sale in San Antonio's Monticello Park Historic District may look stately and reserved from outside, but its interior has no shortage of eclectic flash. Mirrored mosaic work adorns multiple rooms, including the kitchen, where a coat of arms featuring a plumed knight's helmet...
Seems appropriate that for the week containing April 20 — otherwise known as the stoner's holiday of 4/20 — the San Antonio Current's most-read story would involve the devil's lettuce. Turns out a whole bunch of you clicked on a story from our 4/20 print issue laying out...
