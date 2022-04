The Odessa College Campus and extension centers will delay opening until 10 a.m. Friday to allow OC employees to attend an All Team Meeting. The Children’s Center and the Sports Center will remain open for regular business hours.

The campus and extension centers will be open until 1 p.m. on Friday. Payment, registration and advising services will be available in the Wrangler Express Center until 5 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.