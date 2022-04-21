John Moreland Announces New Album, Drops Atmospheric Song ‘Ugly Faces’

Face the facts: you are never, ever getting that Taylor Swift exclusive Record Store Day release that is coming out today. Fifty million Swift fans can’t be wrong, and about a tenth of them seem bent on landing the 10,000 copies of a 7-inch single of “The Lakes” that is going on sale at indie retailers today as part of the annual holiday for music geeks. Actually, “on sale” may be a bit of a misnomer, as many stores have decided to hold raffles later in the day for the handful of copies that they each got in (if they got any at all), which does serve the purpose of diffusing the mass angst over not getting a copy. But try to achieve some zen calm, and remember: with this particular two-sided single, it’s already online and you can always stream it. (Yes, those are traitorous words on Record Store Day.)

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO