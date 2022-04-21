ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Moreland Announces New Album, Drops Atmospheric Song ‘Ugly Faces’

By Jon Freeman
Stamford Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinds himself full of big questions and remorse in “Ugly Faces,” the Oklahoma singer-songwriter’s first release from his new album. Birds in the Ceiling, the follow-up to 2020’s LP5, will be released July 22 via Old Omens/Thirty Tigers. “Ugly Faces” nods to some of the...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

