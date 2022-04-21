ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temporary downtown road closures Friday and Saturday due to Colorado Springs Polar Plunge

 2 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The 8th annual Colorado Springs Polar Plunge begins at 9 a.m. at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, April 23. The following road closures will be implemented for the event.

Friday, April 22 at 3 p.m. to Saturday, April 23 at 3 p.m.

  • Vermijo Avenue between Sierra Madre and Sahwatch streets
  • Sierra Madre Street between Costilla and Cucharras streets

The Colorado Springs Polar Plunge is a fundraising event benefitting Special Olympics Colorado. The event is open to the public, but attendees must register to participate. On-street metered parking is available, plus all three city garages are available for $1 per hour. If parking in the garage, follow onsite signage to ensure a seamless exit. Handicapped parking is located on Platte Avenue between Tejon Street and Cascade Avenue.

Additional event information can be found at Special Olympics Colorado.

