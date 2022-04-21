Kansas woman dies after wrong-way crash on I-135
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 6a.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a...littleapplepost.com
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 6a.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a...littleapplepost.com
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0