Sedgwick County, KS

Kansas woman dies after wrong-way crash on I-135

Little Apple Post
 3 days ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 6a.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a...

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

