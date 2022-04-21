Kansas woman dies after wrong-way crash on I-135

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A 21-year-old Grand Rapids woman is dead after a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on U.S. 131, police said. The fatal crash took place around 3:15 a.m. March 27, according to a statement on the Michigan State Police’s West Michigan Twitter page. A 22-year-old Grand Rapids woman was driving a vehicle southbound in the northbound lanes near 28th Street when it crashed head-on into a Volkswagen Jetta driven by the 21-year-old woman. A tanker truck traveling just behind the Jetta side-swiped both vehicles during the crash, state police reported.

