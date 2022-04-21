Annual Links West Texas Hold’em

Everyone these days is in a hurry. And when it's lunchtime, and you have to be back at the office in an hour from the time you walk out to the time you're back at your desk, or work station-you really need the fastest experience possible when it comes to where you choose to get in line-especially if you're driving thru. I've been to just about every chain fast food place in the Midland-Odessa area, and I'm here to tell ya. It's Chik-Fil-A, in the lot off Faudree Rd in Odessa. It's in the lot in between Rosa's / Texas Burger and Taco Villa, and the staff there is always very friendly and energetic. They are quick to take your order and get you thru the line, friendly when you pull around to the window to pick up your food, and always accurate with your order.

ODESSA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO