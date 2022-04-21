ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Annual Links West Texas Hold'em

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

Odessa Links has scheduled the eighth annual Links West Texas Hold’em Friday at Dos Amigos, 4700 N. Golder Ave.

Sponsor dinner will take place at 6 p.m. and poker promptly at 7:30 p.m.

There will be food, drinks, silent auction, doors prizes and award acknowledgement.

For tables or more information, call 432-288-5321.

Odessa, TX
