Shirley Raines took on trolls and won over social media

The lawyer trying to get Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene disqualified from her reelection bid because of her role in promoting the Jan. 6 riots spent several minutes accusing her of lifting some of her rhetoric from the Will Smith blockbuster movie Independence Day, in which aliens attack Earth and humanity is forced to defend it. The famous scene in which the president of the United States, played by Bill Pullman, gives a rousing speech and says humanity will “not go quietly into the night” was played in court. Laughs were had by all.

