ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 22:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from the surf zone and off of jetties. Area...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hillsdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 18:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hillsdale Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Hillsdale, northeastern Defiance, northern Henry, Williams and Fulton Counties through 630 PM EDT At 606 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Homer to Holiday City to 8 miles north of Paulding. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Fayette around 615 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Napoleon, Wauseon and Archbold. This includes Interstate 80 in Ohio between mile markers 9 and 48. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Coast#Central Oregon#South Central#Surf#Infrastructure#High Surf Advisory
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 19:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County South Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brule, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brule; Gregory WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to gradually lessen through the evening.
BRULE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adair by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adair FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Arkansas, Benton, Crawford and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Haskell and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 703 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fayetteville... Springdale Sallisaw... Stilwell Cedarville... Natural Dam Farmington... Prairie Grove Elkins... Tontitown West Fork... Lincoln Westville... Vian Greenland... Gore Keota... Gans Marble City... Tamaha - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow and or freezing drizzle. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions after sundown as road surfaces cool and refreeze is possible.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crawford, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Crawford; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Arkansas, Benton, Crawford and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Haskell and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 703 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fayetteville... Springdale Sallisaw... Stilwell Cedarville... Natural Dam Farmington... Prairie Grove Elkins... Tontitown West Fork... Lincoln Westville... Vian Greenland... Gore Keota... Gans Marble City... Tamaha - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Storm to bring measurable rain

Look for a spring storm system to bring measurable rain to the Southland late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters are calling for only between .10 and .25 inches of rain before the system moves out of the region. High surf has already reached the coastal areas, prompting a warning about dangerous rip currents. Hot and windy […]
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Potter, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The wind will continue to gradually dissipate through the evening and overnight, thus the advisory is being allowed to expire.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashland, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued later tonight. Target Area: Ashland; Iron The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Tyler Forks River near Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties. For Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted by flood water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 9.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.1 feet on 04/22/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Irion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Irion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN IRION COUNTY At 548 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Barnhart, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Mertzon around 640 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IRION COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Irion, Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Irion; Schleicher; Tom Green THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SCHLEICHER SOUTH CENTRAL TOM GREEN AND SOUTHEASTERN IRION COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm as it moves across the Tom Green-Irion-Schleicher County line. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Texas.
IRION COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Oakland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 18:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Genesee; Oakland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN OAKLAND AND SOUTHEASTERN GENESEE COUNTIES At 601 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Fenton, or near Grand Blanc, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 548 PM quarter size hail was reported in Argentine. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Grand Blanc around 610 PM EDT. Goodrich around 615 PM EDT. Davison and Burton around 620 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Holly State Recreation Area and Atlas. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy