High Surf Advisory issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adair FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Arkansas, Benton, Crawford and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Haskell and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 703 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fayetteville... Springdale Sallisaw... Stilwell Cedarville... Natural Dam Farmington... Prairie Grove Elkins... Tontitown West Fork... Lincoln Westville... Vian Greenland... Gore Keota... Gans Marble City... Tamaha - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
