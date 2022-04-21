ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

VIDEO: Snake slithers across North Carolina doorbell camera, startling homeowner

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Jdkg_0fGDDYtO00
File photo. (F.A.S. Muhammad;P. Mercier/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

You never know what might show up at your front door.

A homeowner in North Carolina shared video from her doorbell camera with Ring that shows a snake slithering up the exterior of her home and directly across the surface of the camera.

The homeowner says she got an alert about movement on her porch and was shocked to see the snake.

She opted to exit her home through the backdoor and solicited help from a neighbor, but they were unable to locate the snake.

She says she sprayed some snake repellent around her door in hopes of preventing future visits.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Black bear cubs rescued, receiving treatment at North Carolina Zoo

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Black bear cubs rescued, receiving treatment at North Carolina Zoo. The brother and sister baby black bear cubs will stay in the North Carolina Zoo...
ANIMALS
People

New Details About Deadliest Catch Cast Member Todd Kochutin's Fishing Accident Death Emerge

Deadliest Catch lost one of their own in 2021 — and new details about the death have surfaced. Todd Kochutin, who was featured on the Discovery reality series, died in February 2021 at the age of 30. Kochutin's obituary confirmed he sustained injuries while fishing aboard the F/V Patricia Lee, but new video footage shared by Discovery UK shows the intensity of the ship as the crew learned of his passing.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
One Green Planet

TikTok Obsesses Over Cruel “Animal Sanctuary” That Lets Guests Swim With Otters and Play With Other Imprisoned Exotic Animals

The latest TikTok obsession is a Texas “animal sanctuary” that lets customers swim with otters and interact with other imprisoned animals. A travel blogger @readysetjetset made TikToks of her time at the Blue Hills Ranch, a 150-acre giraffe and animal sanctuary. Blue Hills Ranch is home to many other exotic animals like zebras, camels, kangaroos, mini donkeys, giraffes, emus, axis deer, and Scottish highland cows.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doorbell#Snake#Cox Media Group
KISS 106

Watch As Adorable Puppy Sleeps Soundly in Owners Arms

Here's a great way to celebrate National Puppy Day. There is nothing better than napping with a puppy and snuggling them, but when that pup is our cold and in deep sleep it's even more adorable. That's exactly what happened with an Illinois dog who fell soundly asleep in his owner's lap and was out cold. Don't worry he was just in a deep sleep.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Listen to the terrifying mayday call for help made by a father as he and his son were being 'crushed by furniture' after their yacht struck a reef

A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WDBO

Wildfires merge in New Mexico, threatening rural villages

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — (AP) — Maggie Mulligan said her dogs could sense the panic while she and her husband packed them up, agonized over having to leave horses behind and fled a fast-moving wildfire barreling toward their home in northeast New Mexico. “We don’t know what’s next,”...
LAS VEGAS, NM
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
61K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy