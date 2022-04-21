VIDEO: Snake slithers across North Carolina doorbell camera, startling homeowner

File photo. (F.A.S. Muhammad;P. Mercier/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

You never know what might show up at your front door.

A homeowner in North Carolina shared video from her doorbell camera with Ring that shows a snake slithering up the exterior of her home and directly across the surface of the camera.

The homeowner says she got an alert about movement on her porch and was shocked to see the snake.

She opted to exit her home through the backdoor and solicited help from a neighbor, but they were unable to locate the snake.

She says she sprayed some snake repellent around her door in hopes of preventing future visits.

