VIDEO: Driver spots snake wrapped around his rear view mirror while driving on highway

Snake slithers across man's rear view mirror in UK

Would you like to have a snake as a passenger in your car?

A man was driving on a highway in England towards Staffordshire when he spotted a snake slithering on the side view mirror of his vehicle.

His son took video of the snake, which they correctly identified as a grass snake.

The two determined there was nowhere to stop safely to let the snake leave the vehicle without harm. In the video the snake can be seen dropping onto the road.

The video was posted to TikTok by the son, and has been viewed over 25,000 times.

