A woman died in Grand Canyon National Park on Thursday after falling into rapids on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service. The woman — identified as 68-year-old Mary Kelley of Steamboat Springs, Colorado — was on the ninth day of a private boating trip when she “entered the river at the top of Hance Rapid,” the park service said in a statement. It described Hance Rapid in part as a “highly technical and powerful whitewater rapid” at the Colorado River’s intersection with Red Canyon.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 28 DAYS AGO