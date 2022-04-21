ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Exclusive: Juvenile bicycle gang beats man and steals his car

By Morgan Frances
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103XGb_0fGDCY0100

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We’re taught from the very beginning if you hit someone while driving a car, you stop. One man, however, said he has learned that’s the wrong answer.

“Do the opposite,” the man said, “Because it’s not safe! If you get out of your car, you’re putting yourself in immediate danger.”

Sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on March 31, 2022, he was attacked by a group of juveniles riding their bikes in the middle of Parkwood Avenue.

“They were doing wheelies and circles,” he told QCN. “I didn’t see no pedestrians on my side, so the light had turned green, and I started to go and I clipped one of the kids on their bikes.”

Like most of us would, he got out of his car to see if the kid was OK.

CMPD confirms cyclist gang assaulted man and stole his car

“Next thing I know, he signaled for two more kids to come and when he did that, they started to surround me,” the man said, “I backpedaled and ran. So, as I’m running, I hear the footsteps, I looked back and that’s when I fell and after that, they jumped me and beat me up. They ran my pockets. They took my phone, my wallet, my car keys, and my car.”

Police eventually found his damaged Hyundai after tracking the teens with a helicopter.

“They crashed my car, and they ran,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, doctors gave him more bad news.

“Then I got to the hospital, and they said you tore your patellar tendon in half.”

Teen bicycle gang stops couple leaving Charlotte FC game, damages their car

The FedEx employee who drives for Uber, Uber Eats, Lyft and Grubhub say he won’t get his car back for a while and couldn’t drive one right now if he wanted to. He won’t be able to bend his knee at all for another month.

“I don’t have no money coming in right now,” he said. “I’m working on getting unemployment, but as far as my regular cash flow, yes, this set me back a lot.”

With the help of the “find my iPhone app,” the man was able to lead police to the four juveniles who still had his phone, and when he sees them in court, that’s when he’ll finally know who he was pressing charges against.

“I talked to the detective yesterday,” he told QCN. “They wouldn’t mention names because they’re juveniles.”

The man did receive a letter in the mail with a page explaining the juvenile court process. It said most juvenile court cases are resolved by the kid admitting to certain charges, and the Assistant District Attorney may make an offer to the juvenile’s lawyer for a lesser charge.

The man said he’s seen QCN’s stories about bicycle gangs around Charlotte, and he’s concerned he won’t be their last victim.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

11-year-old dies in 4th fatal Florence County shooting this weekend

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 11-year-old died Sunday in a shooting, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Sunday morning on Glendale School Road in the Scranton area, deputies said. The 11-year-old died of a gunshot wound. Their identity has not been released. Two people are detained in connection with the […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gang#Bike#Car Keys#Juvenile Court#Juveniles
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Page Six

DaBaby shot intruder at his North Carolina mansion: report

DaBaby was the alleged triggerman who shot a home intruder at his North Carolina estate Wednesday night, according to a report. The rapper was home at his $2.3 million Troutman compound when a man trespassed onto the property at about 7:45 p.m., TMZ said. DaBaby, 30, born Jonathan Kirk, shot the intruder in the leg after the two exchanged words, sources told the outlet. “I shot him in the leg,” a man told a 911 dispatcher in a six-minute emergency call released by Iredell County Emergency Communications and obtained by WCNC. “OK and why did you do that?” the dispatcher asked. “He’s trespassing on my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNCT

WNCT

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy