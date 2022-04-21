VIDEO: College baseball game suspended after pitcher brutally tackles runner

College pitcher tackles opposing runner

Police are investigating a violent tackle from a pitcher at a Texas junior college baseball game.

Weatherford College was in the sixth inning against North Texas Central College on Wednesday when the incident occurred.

Video shows the pitcher from Weatherford throwing his glove down before attacking the hitter who was rounding second.

Umpires went on to suspend the game and school officials say that the pitcher could end up expelled.

