CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announces a new work-release program with Southern Spear Ironworks to help inmates to a new pathway to success. Phillip Richard looks like just about every other employee at Southern Spear Ironworks. Handles a welding tool properly. Uses safety gear. He just has one more piece of equipment most don’t have. He wears an ankle monitor because he’s currently on probation. He’s part of a new work-release program the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has with Southern Spear, and he’s the first on the pathway to success.

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO