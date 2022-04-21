ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Florida zoo welcomes baby spider monkey with ‘Batman’ logo on face

By Joe Kelley
 3 days ago
Brevard zoo welcomes BatMonkey

A Florida zoo announced the birth of a baby spider monkey with “unique markings” that make it appear the simian has the Batman symbol on its face.

The Brevard Zoo said mother Shelley gave birth to the baby in the early morning hours of April 15 and the baby is now doing well in the exhibit with the rest of the troop, including father monkey Shooter, 25.

Zookeepers don’t yet know the sex of baby, but they noted the primate has unusual facial markings.

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

