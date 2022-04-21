ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Don’t Forget: Cades Cove Vehicle-Free Wednesdays Begin May 4 in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

By Jon D. B.
 3 days ago
Starting May 4, the NPS driving loop around Cades Cove will become “vehicle-free” every Wednesday through September 28, so plan accordingly!. Few memories spark joy like driving Cades Cove Loop Road in Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GRSM). One of the most famous aspects of the most visited national park in...

WATCH: Bison ‘Washes’ a Passing Car at Yellowstone National Park

During a recent encounter with a bison at Yellowstone National Park, a visitor caught a massive bison giving her car a wash. The family behind the YouTube channel posted a four-part series that showed a bison as it approached her car and proceeded to lick it. At first, the filmer was a bit nervous about the animal being so close. After all, bison can head butt cars if they feel they are a threat to them or the herd. However, this one was only interested in cleaning the exterior of the vehicle.
US News and World Report

25 Top Things to Do in Blue Ridge, Georgia

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of northern Georgia, Blue Ridge is the perfect vacation destination for outdoor enthusiasts, particularly in the fall when the air starts to cool and the colors of the leaves begin to change. The area has 300 miles of hiking trails, including the famed Appalachian Trail, and 100 miles of trout streams – the town is officially designated the Trout Capital of Georgia. Zip lining, whitewater rafting and kayaking are also on the list of outdoor activities in this mountain town, and if you're looking for something more laid-back, you can visit one of the many craft breweries and wineries in the area, go apple-picking or enjoy a round of golf. If you're planning a trip to Blue Ridge or you're considering the town for an upcoming vacation, this guide can help you make the most of your experience. (Note: Some tours, events and attractions may be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Check local tourism boards before traveling.)
BLUE RIDGE, GA
Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games: Culture, Community, and Family Fun

May will be a big month for folks in the Smoky Mountain region who want to have some fun in the sun. One of the biggest events in the region is the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games and it’s right around the corner. For decades, people from across the country and around the world have come to the Smoky Mountain region to experience this celebration of history and culture. The festival features contests, bagpipes, cultural education, and plenty of fun for the whole family. So, set aside a couple of days in May to come experience this look into one of the most impactful cultures in the world.
TOWNSEND, TN
Lootpress

Warming days signals best time for bass fishing

You can see it in your mind’s eye. Your bass boat skips across the rippled waters of the lake under steel-gray clouds, eases into a cove and slows to a low rumbling idle. You begin to fish parallel to the shoreline with your favorite flat-sided crankbait. The lime green color of spring is beginning to tinge the vegetation. The rawness of winter has departed.
HOBBIES
