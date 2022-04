It isn't head and shoulders above the S21U. The battery life is worse, and it isn't as smooth of an experience as the S21U. I had sold my S21U a few months back when this phone was announced otherwise I wouldn't have pulled the trigger myself. I do like the pen, and I much prefer the square phone as opposed to the more rounded off phones myself, it feels like the rounded edges waste a lot of screen real estate IMO. Overall the camera is like "3 months" better in my eyes then last year it isn't a whole year jump, other then zoom photography. I still get way too much motion blur, way too many soft pictures where you have to take 4-5 to get a good one.

