Incumbent Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff said he is not bothered by growing speculation the Lions could take a quarterback at some point early in next week's NFL draft. "There’s no way for me to control it," Goff said Thursday after Day 3 of the Lions offseason program. "What do I make of the talk? The talk is always just talk. If it happens, great, I’ll deal with it from there and be the best player I can be. If it doesn’t, then you guys probably won’t talk about it again. That’s the way the media cycle works. Again, I trust those guys up top and like I said, they expressed confidence in me so I’m excited."

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO