Kohl's Corp. is surpassing several of its goals on climate action, sustainable sourcing, recycling and reducing waste, according to the retailer's latest ESG report issued Thursday, ahead of Earth Day on Friday. Kohl's said it has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent from a 2014 baseline and reduced energy consumption by 39 percent since 2008, four years ahead of schedule. The retailer also said it has diverted 86.5 percent of its waste from...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO