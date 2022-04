ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A speed radar set up in a Northeast Heights neighborhood is supposed to be helping traffic in the area, but neighbors say it’s actually causing a more dangerous situation. After raising concerns over speeders for a long time, the Albuquerque Police Department put a radar unit along Ventura, but residents are giving mixed reviews, saying the unit is obstructing their view. Other say they are happy something was finally being done about the speeding problem.

