Knoxville, TN

Knoxville woman facing child neglect charge after child left at store

By Savannah Young
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A Knoxville woman was charged with child neglect after police said she left her sleeping child in the back of a locked car and left a Walmart parking lot without realizing the child was gone.

Officers responded to the Walmart on Clinton Highway on April 6 for a report of a lost child who was found alone by employees. The child was in the parking lot looking for her mother.

The six-year-old girl told officers that she was asleep in her mother’s car with the doors locked and the windows rolled up. She said she woke up and her mom wasn’t in the car so she went to look for her.

A police report states the temperature outside at the time was around 75 degrees.

The child’s mother, identified as Hallie Cruz, was located at the store a short time later looking for her daughter.

Cruz stated that she had left her daughter in the car because she was in the backseat asleep under a blanket. She said when she returned to her vehicle and she had driven away assuming the child was still in the backseat. She was halfway home before realizing her daughter was no longer in the car.

Cruz, 25, faces one count of abuse/neglect/endangerment of a child under the age of 8. She is set to be arraigned in court on April 28.

Comments

Pat C.
3d ago

Years ago, I was driving out of the Big Lots parking lot when I spotted a small little girl wandering the lot crying. I stopped and took the child into Big Lots. When the customer service paged her mother, it took FOREVER for her to show up and then SHE SCOLDED HER! I should've called the police! That woman should've faced the SAME PUNISHMENT! I'll never forget this, nor will that poor child, I'm sure. You're right. Some people should never be mothers!!

5
dr1015
2d ago

While I would not have done this myself, I don’t think she meant any ill harm to the child and she is just young and made a bad decision thinking she was doing the right thing. Taking her to jail, booking her, scaring the kid to death with police hailing mom off in front of her, Charging her with neglect, plastering her mug shot in a public story, all of the things that come with this emotionally for mom and child, could potentially hurt that family unit even more. What should have happened is someone could have explained all the what ifs and given her a warning maybe…I’m sure she learned her lesson by being scared to death when she couldn’t find her kid. Again, I wouldn’t have made the choice she made but I was a little older when I had my kids and was an ER nurse and saw bad things daily so I had a different maturity level. But I just don’t think criminal charges and public shaming is the answer for this mom. Especially if it was an isolated event.

3
Misty Danielle
2d ago

children should never be left alone at that age. how hard would it have been to wake her up and take her in. she could've put her in the buggy with her blanket and let her continue her nap there or when they got back into the car. locked doors don't stop a curious child at that age. also who doesn't check on a child in the back seat period? there are too many weirdos in this world today that could've easily picked that baby up and been long gone with her. shame on her and I hope her punishment sticks. praying for the little girl and the trauma I'm sure she endured being lost, scared and confused. poor baby.

4
