'We thought we were dying': Wedding guest describes how dozens fell sick from bread, pasta and desserts secretly laced with weed 'by THE BRIDE and caterer' and says she was so high she couldn't work out how to order an Uber

A guest at a Florida wedding where the food was secretly laced with marijuana says she was so high and anxiety-ridden that she thought she was going to die and wrote herself a message on her phone in case she 'didn't make it.'

Miranda Cady, 38, attended the February 19 wedding as a guest of bride Danya Shea Glenny Svoboda.

The picturesque outdoor ceremony took place in a gated community in Longwood, a suburb of Orlando. Videos obtained by DailyMail.com show Svoboda crying at the altar and guests cheering with glee after she and her partner were officially pronounced husband and wife.

Those feelings gave way to confusion, terror and stupor after the nearly 70 guests - including elderly couples on medication - were served bread, pasta and desserts laced with marijuana. At least eight people were taken to the hospital, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

The bride, 42, and caterer Joycelyn Montrinice Bryant, 31, have been charged with delivering marijuana, tampering with guests' food and misdemeanor culpable negligence after guests fell ill from the drugged dinner.

The tampering charge alone carries a maximum punishment of up to 30 years in prison.

'It all hit everyone pretty instantaneously,' Cady told DailyMail.com. 'We were all fine and then we were all not.'

Speaking to WFTV, she added, 'I actually text myself, at one time, a message just in case I didn't make it through the night.'

A scared guest asked best man Matthew Svodoba what was going on. But Matthew, who works for the Department of Justice, appeared 'incoherent and could not answer a question,' according to an arrest warrant obtained by Law and Crime.

The bride and caterer turned themselves in. They've since been released and are scheduled for arraignment on June 7.

Svoboda cried at the altar and guests cheered with glee after she and her partner Andrew were officially pronounced husband and wife. He would later be too stoned to answer officers' questions

The wedding featured about 60 to 70 happy guests, with many of them traveling down to Florida all the way from Michigan and enjoying some of Orlando's famous attractions, namely Walt Disney World

Guests watched in awe as the bride, clad in a lovely white lace dress with a floor-length veil, walked out of the clubhouse and down the outdoor 'aisle'

The joy gave way to confusion, terror and stupor after the nearly 70 guests - including elderly couples on medication - were served bread, pasta and desserts laced with marijuana. Miranda's place-setting is seen here

The outdoor wedding took place at a clubhouse in a gated community in Longwood, a suburb of Orlando. Cady says she first noticed something was off when no one got up to dance

Cady, an artist, met Svoboda through mutual friends in Orlando's small business scene.

'We're all at events and gatherings regularly,' she said. 'Crossing paths monthly, quarterly is a regular thing in this town.'

The bride has 'a great energy and vivacious personality,' Cady said. 'It was pretty traumatic - emotionally traumatic. I'm the type of person to walk into a room and everyone's my friend.

'To be violated this way from someone you like and trust is really hurtful. I didn't have an option or say. Even if people avoided things like the olive oil, it was still in the bread, in the pasta.'

Guests watched in awe as the bride, clad in a lovely white lace dress with a floor-length veil, walked out of the clubhouse and down the outdoor 'aisle.' The teary ceremony was briefly interrupted by a tender moment when a child ran to the alter to hug the groom.

They were then served a feast of bread with olive oil and a choice of two different pastas: cheese tortellini and lasagna.

The food 'took forever' to arrive, Cady said, but the energy in the room shifted soon after guests cleared their plates. People weren't getting up to dance.

'Everyone was kind of sitting on the sidelines. That was kind of the first red flag. "What's happening at this wedding?"

'Around that time, we started looking around and everyone's giggling. Someone had said, "Are we stoned?" Absolutely, we were out of our minds.'

Even recreational cannabis smokers said the normal-looking meal 'hit them like a truck.'

'You can only imagine the rest of us with no tolerance. We thought we were dying,' Cady explained.

The artist says there were elderly parents and grandparents in attendance, including some who are on sensitive heart medications that should not be mixed with marijuana.

One woman took her mom inside the clubhouse for a glass of water, according to an arrest warrant. A kitchen staff member said they didn't have any water, but asked if it was her stomach that was bothering her.

When the daughter said it was, the staffer replied, 'Well, there's cannabis in the food.'

Children sat at a different table so it's unclear if they were served different food.

The teary ceremony was briefly interrupted by a tender moment when a child ran to the alter to hug the groom. Kids were seated in a different section and may have been served different food that was not cooked with drugs

Some of the invitees had spent thousands to fly in and stop at nearby Disney World. The guests included elderly grandparents on medications that shouldn't have been mixed with weed

It remains unclear why the bride or the caterer served their guests marijuana without telling them. One woman 'didn't notice anyone else getting sick as she was on her hands and knees throwing up,' according to an arrest affidavit

Many family members at the wedding had traveled from Michigan, saving up thousands of dollars to take their children to Disney World and attend a memorable family gathering.

'The memory their children get to take back is their parents stoned out of their minds in their bed,' she added. 'It definitely wasn't OK that that happened.'

Cady says she was so intoxicated she couldn't even use her phone to order an Uber. Instead, she rode out the high in her car in the venue's parking lot.

The bride's friend still doesn't know why the food was tampered with.

She told DailyMail.com: 'I would like to give her the benefit of the doubt. But I really have no idea.'

After police asked groom Andrew Svodoba if the guests had consented to the marijuana-laced food, he allegedly 'stared at Deputy Donald Schwaezman with a blank expression for a few moments before replying, "No"'

About 60 to 70 guest attended the February 19 wedding reception at The Springs Clubhouse in Longwood, which became a weed-fueled disaster.

One guest told police that he'd texted the groom asking whether the food had been drugged after his wife fell ill and was taken to South Seminole Hospital - Andrew Svoboda allegedly told that guest that he didn't know.

When police asked whether guests had requested or consented to the food offerings, Andrew allegedly 'stared at Deputy Donald Schwaezman with a blank expression for a few moments before replying, "No,"' according to an arrest warrant for his now-wife.

Deputies took samples of food and silverware for testing, including a bowl, several glasses, a plate and a 'handful of lasagna [that] was taken directly from a large container of lasagna that was place out during the event.'

One woman told police she felt 'numb, helpless and her mind was playing strange things in her head.' She believed that her son-in-law had died and her family hadn't told her, and described seeing 'the side of a house.'

By the time police arrived, employees of Bryant's catering service, 'Joycelyn's Southern Kitchen,' were fleeing into their vehicles and away from the venue. Bryant is pictured here in a promotional photo

Later, at the hospital, police wrote she was 'loud and unruly and had to be given something to calm down.'

Another guest, who traveled to the Florida wedding from Michigan, told deputies that after drinking three glasses of white wine and eating two meatballs, Caesar salad, tortellini, and 'bread with an olive oil and herb dip,' he 'felt tingly, his heart started to race, and [he] was having crazy thoughts.'

A third guest vomited profusely, police said.

A woman identified as Melissa Stout said she also came in from Michigan. After feeling buzzed from a couple of drinks, she ate some food to stop herself from becoming too intoxicated.

She had Caesar salad, a pasta with white sauce and bread with herb dip, according to authorities.

'After eating the food, she felt much worse,' deputies say.

She 'didn't notice anyone else getting sick as she was on her hands and knees throwing up.'

Every guest tested for cannabis showed positive results, according to the arrest warrant, and none who were interviewed by police said they knew their food had been laced with marijuana.

Each said they would prosecute whoever tampered with the menu.

By the time police arrived, employees of Bryant's catering service, 'Joycelyn's Southern Kitchen,' were fleeing into their vehicles and away from the venue.

One woman told police that she saw Bryant, pictured, removing a 'green substance' from a punch bowl, placing it into ramekins and mixing it with olive oil

They learned that Bryant was the caterer by questioning security staff.

Bryant, the caterer, allegedly told Cady about the food's secret ingredient. Cady told police that she thought Bryant was joking, and ate anyway.

She told police that she saw Bryant removing a 'green substance' from a punch bowl, placing it into ramekins and mixing it with olive oil.

'It should be noted what [Cady] was referring to what is commonly referred to as marijuana 'shake,' which is the small scraps that fall off larger amounts of marijuana, the affidavit read.

After she snacked on the bread and oil, Cady 'felt stoned.' Then, Svoboda told her that there was marijuana in the food, 'acting like [Cady] should have been excited as though she were being given a gift.'

Cady told police she 'felt like her heart was going to stop' and went to lay down in her car, where she 'sent a text to herself so if she died in her car someone would know what happened to her.'