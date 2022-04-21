ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA's Curry launches junior golf tour to help the underprivileged

 3 days ago
April 21 (Reuters) - Three-times NBA champion Stephen Curry announced on Thursday the launch of a junior golf tour that will try to ramp up student-athlete participation numbers from diverse communities.

Curry said his "Underrated" brand was working with the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) to help golfers from underprivileged backgrounds.

"Less than 2% of golfers are people of color," Curry, whose Golden State Warriors are competing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, said in a video message.

"Our tour provides a platform for equity, access and opportunity for boys and girls who want to play and compete with the current best players on the AJGA."

Participation is limited to junior golfers aged 12-18 and their travel, lodging and meals will be paid for.

In its first year, the Underrated Golf Tour will select each of the 24 best boys and girls who will compete for the Curry Cup at the Aug. 28-30 season-ending championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

The tour will begin June 21-23 in Chicago with other stops in Phoenix, Houston and Tampa.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Stephen Curry
