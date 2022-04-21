ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Disabled veteran fears homelessness after $1,100 rent increase

By Jessica Bruno
WPTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A disabled veteran is fearing she will be out on the street due to a $1,100 monthly rent increase. Laura Guilmain spoke to Contact 5's consumer investigative reporter Jessica Bruno after she received a recent notice from her landlord. "Cardboard box by the...

BLOX
2d ago

This is horrible that our veteran soldiers are sold out and disgraced. But yet so many millions are collected through GoFundMe. America needs to do better.

