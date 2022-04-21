Disabled veteran fears homelessness after $1,100 rent increase

It seems like every other day The Post is publishing stories of new developments in West Palm Beach. The latest being the Related Group announcement of building Ritz Carlton condominiums for the North End, not to mention several other high-rises going up on North Flagler. Downtown and South Flagler have a handful of new, deluxe condo buildings planned, with units going for $10 million or more. Do developers ever pause to consider the repercussions of this massive growth in a small city or is greed all that matters? I assume these new wealthy residents will shop at Palm Beach Island Publix, where parking is already close to impossible midday. My doctors’ offices are booked months in advance. How about traffic and parking for restaurants? It’s just a shame big developers care nothing for the quality of life for long-time residents.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO