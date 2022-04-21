ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Up In The Blue Seats’ Podcast Episode 85: Are Rangers Built for Stanley Cup Run? feat. Linda Cohn, Tom Laidlaw

By Jake Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Fifty Rangers wins.

Fifty Chris Kreider goals.

Five games to go.

The Rangers are getting closer and closer to their quest for a Stanley Cup. To talk about this magical season and the push to the playoffs, we bring you a unique episode of the “Up In The Blue Seats” podcast. Ron Duguay is joined by former Rangers teammate Tom Laidlaw and ESPN’s Linda Cohn for a roundtable episode.

https://embed.acast.com/34913135-9f36-5f91-82c6-6414e920b684/6260710cc9bffd0012d8787d?accentColor=2a2a2a&bgColor=f6f6f6&font-family=proxima%20nova&logo=false&secondaryColor=cc3333 Up In The Blue Seats Podcast with Ron, Linda Cohn & Tom Laidlaw
  • RIP MIKE BOSSY: The crew shares their memories of the late Mike Bossy. They also look back at their memories of the late Clark Gillies.
  • BETWEEN THE BENCHES: Linda shares what it is like at her unique vantage point working between the benches for games this season with ESPN.
  • IGOR: Should be a lock to win the Vezina Trophy. Hard to find a player that is more valuable to their team than Shesterkin is.
  • CHRIS DRURY: He should be in the running for GM of the Year. He avoided giving away a lot of young talent to improve the team. He improved the Rangers’ depth at the trade deadline.
  • PLAYOFFS: What is the best matchup for them? How far will the Rangers go?
Catch up on all episodes of “ Up In The Blue Seats ,” a New York Rangers podcast, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes drop Thursdays during the regular season.

