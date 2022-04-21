‘Up In The Blue Seats’ Podcast Episode 85: Are Rangers Built for Stanley Cup Run? feat. Linda Cohn, Tom Laidlaw

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Fifty Rangers wins.

Fifty Chris Kreider goals.

Five games to go.

The Rangers are getting closer and closer to their quest for a Stanley Cup. To talk about this magical season and the push to the playoffs, we bring you a unique episode of the “Up In The Blue Seats” podcast. Ron Duguay is joined by former Rangers teammate Tom Laidlaw and ESPN’s Linda Cohn for a roundtable episode.

RIP MIKE BOSSY: The crew shares their memories of the late Mike Bossy. They also look back at their memories of the late Clark Gillies.

The crew shares their memories of the late Mike Bossy. They also look back at their memories of the late Clark Gillies. BETWEEN THE BENCHES: Linda shares what it is like at her unique vantage point working between the benches for games this season with ESPN.

IGOR: Should be a lock to win the Vezina Trophy. Hard to find a player that is more valuable to their team than Shesterkin is.

Should be a lock to win the Vezina Trophy. Hard to find a player that is more valuable to their team than Shesterkin is. CHRIS DRURY: He should be in the running for GM of the Year. He avoided giving away a lot of young talent to improve the team. He improved the Rangers’ depth at the trade deadline.

PLAYOFFS: What is the best matchup for them? How far will the Rangers go?

