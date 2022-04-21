Jonathan P. Balaski, Canton, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas P. Balog, 94, of the city’s west side, passed away Wednesday evening, March 23, 2022, at his home after a long and fulfilling life. Thomas was born June 30, 1927, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Elizabeth Dankulic Balog and...
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew M. Repasky, Sr., age 89 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center in Masury. Andrew was born February 14, 1933 in Struthers, Ohio a son of Michael and Veronica Repasky. He was a route...
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith A. Lofland, 84, passed away Thursday, April 21. Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Keith A. Lofland, please visit our floral store.
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn I. (Weingart) Headland, 86, just 19 days shy of her 87th birthday, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center of natural causes. She was born February 26, 1935 in Goshen Township, Ohio, the daughter of Clarence and Esther (Kampfer) Weingart.
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn Leora Brink, 93, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Known as Leora or Lee and to many of her children’s friends as “Mom” was born January 1, 1929, in Berwinsdale, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Byron and Bessie (Beals) Lewis.
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Carol Milanese, of Brookfield, Ohio, heard a voice call upon her “well done good and faithful servant” on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, while she was at home and surrounded by the love of her family. She was 70. Louise was born in...
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda S. Ingram, 75, of Southington, Ohio passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at her home. She was born June 18, 1946, in Belington, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Harris) Brady. On May 18, 1966, she married Eugene R. Ingram....
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David E. Wilms, age 66 of Hubbard, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Dave was born April 15, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Edgar Edwin and Almeda J. Woodruff Wilms.
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony T. “Tony” Trontel, 88, of Niles, formerly a longtime resident of Sharon, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, April 19, 2022, surrounded by family at his daughter’s home. Mr. Trontel was born May 17, 1933, in Sharon, a son of the late...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dawn Denise Arnold, 43, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Hospice House, with her family by her side. Dawn fought a lengthy, courageous battle with cancer for more than three years. Dawn was born September 23, 1978, in Youngstown, a daughter of John...
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. Miles, 35, passed away Wednesday evening, April 13, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngtown. Robert was born February 5, 1987 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Stacy L. Parker and Robert L. Miles. He was a lifelong area resident and worked...
CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne Norman Webb, 91, of Champion, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his daughter’s home surrounded by family. He was born January 16, 1931, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of the late Norman Webb and Laverne Bemus Webb. Wayne was a...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Kevin Spencer Crump, 59, formerly of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Canterbury Nursing Home in Pittsburgh. Mr. Crump was born March 2, 1963 in Youngstown, a son of Douglas Spencer Clark and Ella Crump. He attended The...
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edith L. Fee, 97, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Continuing Health Care in Niles. She was born February 10, 1925, in Bad Ems, Germany, the daughter of the late Josef and Maria (Schnettler) Driessang. Edith came to the United States in 1957.
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bill “Nellie” Nalepa, 69, of Struthers, died on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from a brief illness at Hospice House in North Lima. Bill was born on June 25, 1952, in Youngstown, the son of the late Frank and Mary (Johnicka) Nalepa. He was...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Terrence Galanses, age 76, died peacefully on Friday, April 15, 2022, in San Jose, Costa Rica, after a lengthy hospitalization for a lung infection. John was born December 11, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John and Adeline (Santine) Galanses. John always had...
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Robert Kazimer, age 72 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday April 20, 2022 at the Washington Square Nursing Home in Warren. He was born on July 2, 1949 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late William James...
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by church services at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, with Rev. Kevin Marks officiating, for Betty A. Smith, 86, who passed away early Friday morning, April 22, 2022, at her home, with her family by her side.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Popovich, 81, passed away peacefully with her adoring husband by her side on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many. Barbara was born on February 9, 1941, in...
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annamae Lipp was a loving and caring mom, wife, daughter, grandmother and great-grandmother. She passed away at the age of 102 on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. She was born to Lloyd and Vinnie Wire in...
