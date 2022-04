I'll admit it. When I'm traveling, and I need to stop for the gas/restroom/snack trifecta, I become a happy man when I see a Love's or a Pilot. But I don't think my mood in those instances holds a CANDLE to how people feel about Texas-based Buc-ee's Travel Center. And Kentucky's first (of a planned three) locations is now open in Richmond. The excitement is seriously palpable. The place was packed for the Tuesday grand opening.

3 DAYS AGO