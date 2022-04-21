ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

13 Larry Nassar victims seek $130 million from FBI over botched investigation

By Natalie O'Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09mMmz_0fGD7LL200

Thirteen survivors of Larry Nassar’ s sex abuse are demanding a total of $130 million from the FBI — claiming its failure to investigate led to months of more abuse by the sicko sports doctor.

The female athletes allege the federal agency knew about the abuse in July 2015 but turned a blind eye by failing to document interviews with victims and report allegations to its field office in Lansing, Mich., according to the tort claim.

“To know that the FBI could have helped to avoid this trauma disgusts me. It hurts me,” ballerina Grace French, one of the victims named in the legal filings, said at a press conference Thursday.

“They left us at the disposal of a predator,” she said.

Grace and former Michigan State University gymnast Lindsey Lemke join a growing chorus of female athletes — including superstar Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and US gymnasts McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman — who have slammed the FBI over the allegedly botched investigation.

The bungled probe allowed Nassar, a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor, to prey on more than 100 victims during the 17-month window between when the abuse was reported and his arrest, said Jamie White, a lawyer for the victims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGcEK_0fGD7LL200
The female athletes allege the FBI knew about Larry Nassar’s abuse in July 2015 but failed to document interviews with victims.
Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP

Instead of reporting the terrors suffered by victims, one FBI agent allegedly applied to work at the United States Olympic Committee soon after speaking to the athletes, White said.

“While he didn’t have the energy or concern to author a report [on the abuse], he had the energy and concern to author a resume,” White said.

“If we can’t report sexual abuse to the most powerful law enforcement agency in the world, who can we report it to?” White said — adding the FBI is required to report the sexual abuse of children immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AxYzj_0fGD7LL200
Grace French says the FBI left her and fellow victims of Larry Nassar “at the disposal of a predator.”
Dan Rainville via Imagn Content
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3myo_0fGD7LL200
Gymnast Lindsey Lemke during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar in 2018.
Brendan McDermid/REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vG8rg_0fGD7LL200
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the inspector general’s report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation.
Graeme Jennings/Pool/EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VqlYr_0fGD7LL200
Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney during her Senate Judiciary testimony in 2021.
Saul Loeb/Pool/EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2LQu_0fGD7LL200
Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman testified about the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation in 2021.
Saul Loeb/Pool/Getty Images

He said the failure to investigate provided Nassar with “a window” to conduct more “unthinkable terrors.”

Of the 13 victims named in the legal filing, 11 are anonymous, and each is seeking $10 million in damages. If the FBI fails to respond to the tort claim within six months, the victims can sue the agency.

“This incredible systemic breakdown shows that there is needed change in the way that the FBI responds to cases of abuse,” French said. “This is about showing those institutions who continue to harbor, enable, and protect predators that there are consequences for turning a blind eye to abuse through inaction.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gdVmB_0fGD7LL200
Larry Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to 40 to 175 years on sex assault charges.
Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP

Nassar, who was known for working with Olympic gymnasts and top college athletes, pleaded guilty in January 2018 to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving hundreds of female athletes.

He was sentenced in 2018 to 40 to 175 years on sex assault charges — on top of a 60-year sentence for child pornography charges.

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Mckayla Maroney
Person
Jamie White
Person
Aly Raisman
Person
Larry Nassar
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal’s handyman lover appears in court for murder as prosecutors reveal he ‘slashed her throat’

The handyman lover of Orsolya Gaal appeared in court charged with her murder on Thursday night, as prosecutors revealed that the Queens’ mother-of-two’s throat was slashed during the brutal attack.David Bonola, 44, was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on charges of murder in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree after police said he confessed twice to killing the 51-year-old.Prosecutors revealed new details of Ms Gaal’s final moments, detailing how she willingly let her alleged killer into her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

Court Refuses to Seal Documents That Are "Embarrassing" to a Lawyer, But "Not Unfairly Embarrassing"

From Sida v. Murphy, decided Wednesday by Judge Greg Kays (W.D. Mo.):. This case arises from Plaintiffs' allegations that Defendants committed legal malpractice which resulted in a Missouri state court entering default judgment against them for failure to comply with Missouri's Rules of Civil Procedure and the court's orders. Now before the Court is Defendants' Motion to Seal All Filings Made Herein Pertaining to the Undersigned's Ability to Practice Law.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Sex Abuse#Usa Gymnastics#Michigan State University#Ap
WPRI 12 News

Gov. McKee speaks out on FBI investigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is speaking out for the first time after the Target 12 Investigators learned that at least two people connected to state government were interviewed by the FBI and State Police as part of a state and federal investigation into a lucrative state education contract that was awarded to […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy