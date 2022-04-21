Canadiens vs. Flyers prediction: Carey Price will stop the skid

Two passionate fan bases might truly be hoping for losses at this point, which makes the NHL showdown Thursday between the Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens a contest only a bettor could love.

Each franchise is in the midst of a six-game losing streak, but I feel we have some clear value on one side.

The Canadiens suffered a tough-luck loss Friday to the New York Islanders in Carey Price’s first game back in goal since last July. On Monday, they hung around with a legitimate contender, the Minnesota Wild, who are desperate to stay alive in the race for second in the Central Division.

The 3-2 defeat in Toronto that started this whole slump featured another reasonable effort. My expectation is Montreal will get its play back on track, and I still believe this group is excited to play as it skates out a lost season. Price will likely get the start, which is another reason we can see the Canadiens putting together a highly motivated effort.

Carey Price makes a play in front of the net for the Canadiens. Getty Images

Montreal’s overall play has looked respectable over the last three contests and I think they will finally pay it off with a positive result.

Philadelphia’s back end is in a complete shambles, so I think this is a great spot for us to see Montreal find some of the offense it has been due in the losses.

I see this as a pure buy-low spot for the Canadiens against an opponent whose roster is even more thin, and will be happy to back the hosts at -135 regardless if Price starts.

Should Price get the nod, however, I really like this play at -135, as he has looked sharp, and think Montreal would love to get its guy the big win.

The play: Canadiens, -135.