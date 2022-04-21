ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Capitol Police defend evacuation order over Nationals parachute stunt

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRrdv_0fGD78wq00

​The US Capitol Police said Thursday that they were not informed ahead of time that the Washington Nationals would be holding a Military Appreciation Day event that included a team of parachutists — a blunder that led them to evacuate the congressional complex Wednesday night.

“​Last night around 6:30 pm, an unidentified plane was spotted within seconds of the U.S. Capitol. As soon as it was determined that we were not given advanced notice of an approved flight, our officers followed USCP policies and procedures and immediately led everyone safely out of the Congressional buildings​,” the department said in a statement issued Thursday, adding: “Seconds matter.”​

The airplane in question was later determined to be carrying the Army Golden Knights parachute team as part of the festivities at Nationals Park prior to Washington’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ta2SZ_0fGD78wq00
The US Army Parachute Team the Golden Knights descend into Nationals Park on Wednesday.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M6da8_0fGD78wq00
The Capitol Police said they were not informed of the stunt ahead of time.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3asmxn_0fGD78wq00
The aerial show was part of a Military Appreciation Day event.
@dcgrasstracker via REUTERS

The Capitol Police went on to say that a decision to clear out the complex “is not one we take lightly,” noting the last evacuation due to a potential air threat took place in June 2014.

“​Every week the USCP is made aware of hundreds of authorized flights in the restricted airspace. It is extremely unusual not to be made aware of a flight in advance​,” the statement said.

Lawmakers, journalists and Capitol staffers were hustled out of the complex around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday after the department said they were tracking an aircraft that presented a “probable threat.”​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n4sQL_0fGD78wq00
The parachutists are seen above Nationals Park on Wednesday.
AP

The Army insisted Thursday that it properly notified the Federal Aviation Administration ahead of the flyover.

“[W]e have confirmed that the parachute team filed all appropriate and required Federal Aviation Administration documentation and received FAA approval prior to operating within the National Capitol Region’s airspace,” the Army said.

“The team also confirmed the pilots established and maintained communication with the FAA prior to and throughout the operation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRi9a_0fGD78wq00
A parachutist lands safely on the field.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hlqy_0fGD78wq00
The plane carrying the parachute team took off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cd6B6_0fGD78wq00
The snafu resulted in an evacuation of the Capitol on Wednesday.
AP

The plane carrying the parachute team took off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland ​and traveled through restricted airspace near the Capitol on its way to Nationals Park.

Thirteen minutes after first sounding the alert, the Capitol Police sent a tweet that “there is no threat,” adding the order was issued out of an “abundance of caution.”

The snafu raised concerns after efforts were made to enhance security and intelligence sharing after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol siege by supporters of President Donald Trump who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. ​

Comments / 2

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Fox bites congressman at US Capitol

An “aggressive” fox terrorizing people on Capitol Hill attacked Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) this week while he was walking to work. “I never actually expected I was going to get attacked by a real fox,” Bera told KCRA. “I felt something lunge at the back of my leg. It felt like a small dog and I jumped really quick. I was holding my umbrella because I thought I’d have to shoo it away, and I was like, ‘That’s not a dog. That’s a fox.’”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi blasts 'outrageous and inexcusable FAA mistake' that led US Capitol police to issue evacuation order over harmless military flight dropping Army skydivers at Nationals baseball game

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is blaming the Federal Aviation Administration after the US Capitol Police evacuated the Capitol complex in an embarrassing mix-up over a plane carrying US military skydivers. Capitol Police on Wednesday evening falsely identified the small aircraft as a 'probable threat,' when in reality it was carrying...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Police#Us Capitol#Parachute#The Washington Nationals#Uscp#Congressional#Army Golden Knights#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Ap#Dcgrasstracker#Reuters
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Fire mysteriously breaks out at Russian missile facility

A fire mysteriously broke out at a Russian military research facility on Thursday. Multiple videos shared on social media showed the fire at the Central Research Institute of the Aerospace Defense Forces in the city of Tver. The city is located about 111 miles from the Russian capital city of Moscow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

McCarthy’s willingness to cover for Trump takes an ugly turn

When it comes to understanding House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s perspective on Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 attack, consider a brief timeline from early last year. On Jan. 6, during the attack on the Capitol, McCarthy and Trump reportedly had a tense conversation in which the minority leader pressed the then-president to tell the rioters to stand down. According to a different GOP lawmaker, Trump said, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
POTUS
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy