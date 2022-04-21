Capitol Police defend evacuation order over Nationals parachute stunt

​The US Capitol Police said Thursday that they were not informed ahead of time that the Washington Nationals would be holding a Military Appreciation Day event that included a team of parachutists — a blunder that led them to evacuate the congressional complex Wednesday night.

“​Last night around 6:30 pm, an unidentified plane was spotted within seconds of the U.S. Capitol. As soon as it was determined that we were not given advanced notice of an approved flight, our officers followed USCP policies and procedures and immediately led everyone safely out of the Congressional buildings​,” the department said in a statement issued Thursday, adding: “Seconds matter.”​

The airplane in question was later determined to be carrying the Army Golden Knights parachute team as part of the festivities at Nationals Park prior to Washington’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The US Army Parachute Team the Golden Knights descend into Nationals Park on Wednesday. AP

The Capitol Police said they were not informed of the stunt ahead of time. AP

The aerial show was part of a Military Appreciation Day event. @dcgrasstracker via REUTERS

The Capitol Police went on to say that a decision to clear out the complex “is not one we take lightly,” noting the last evacuation due to a potential air threat took place in June 2014.

“​Every week the USCP is made aware of hundreds of authorized flights in the restricted airspace. It is extremely unusual not to be made aware of a flight in advance​,” the statement said.

Lawmakers, journalists and Capitol staffers were hustled out of the complex around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday after the department said they were tracking an aircraft that presented a “probable threat.”​

The parachutists are seen above Nationals Park on Wednesday. AP

The Army insisted Thursday that it properly notified the Federal Aviation Administration ahead of the flyover.

“[W]e have confirmed that the parachute team filed all appropriate and required Federal Aviation Administration documentation and received FAA approval prior to operating within the National Capitol Region’s airspace,” the Army said.

“The team also confirmed the pilots established and maintained communication with the FAA prior to and throughout the operation.”

A parachutist lands safely on the field. AP

The plane carrying the parachute team took off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. AP

The snafu resulted in an evacuation of the Capitol on Wednesday. AP

The plane carrying the parachute team took off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland ​and traveled through restricted airspace near the Capitol on its way to Nationals Park.

Thirteen minutes after first sounding the alert, the Capitol Police sent a tweet that “there is no threat,” adding the order was issued out of an “abundance of caution.”

The snafu raised concerns after efforts were made to enhance security and intelligence sharing after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol siege by supporters of President Donald Trump who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. ​