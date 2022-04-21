ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court: State law preempts city gun storage ordinance

By RACHEL LA CORTE
SFGate
 3 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously ruled that a city ordinance requiring that guns be locked up and kept out of unauthorized hands is pre-empted by state law. The ruling affirmed a three-judge state of appeals ruling last year in the case...

