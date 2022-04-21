ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Lassos Huge Buck, Rescues It From 6-Foot Trench in Wild Video

By TK Sanders
 2 days ago
A pair of men rescued a full-sized buck that fell into a 6-foot trench thanks to some ingenuity and leverage. Local construction workers dug the 10-inch wide trench to support a waterline running from a well to a nearby home, Yahoo reports. The landowner found the buck inside the trench. Its body was shielded from view except for the head and a rack of antlers.

The wild animal would have lashed out dangerously at the man had he tried to just pull the deer out by the antlers. So instead, the man secured the rack with yellow twine as the family dog circled the scene eagerly. He then tied the buck’s head to a nearby infant tree for leverage. Then, with the help of an industrial strap, the man pulled the buck’s head at an angle so as to utilize the force of the twine as well.

Watch the video here.

The dual point setup allowed the man to pull the deer out with relative ease. It also gave him the chance to escape the animal’s frightened aggression afterward. With the buck out of the trench, the man could simply drop the strap. H let the animal flail a bit while still tied to the tree.

When the buck calmed down and understood the new situation, the man snuck up behind it. He then grabbed its hind legs in order to immobilize it. The animal tried to wither away, but the man used his body weight to keep it pinned. After undoing the twine from its head and posing for a quick pick, the man popped up quickly and backed away as fast as possible.

Understandably, the animal lashed out at him in panic; but once it realized that it could roam free, the buck ran off towards Mother Nature, unhurt and alive, if just a bit shook up.

Bucks seem to have a knack for finding dangerous, man-made obstacles like trenches and fences

In another incredible buck rescue earlier this year, a quick-thinking game warden in Pennsylvania saved a deer trapped in a fence by sniping its antlers off with a rifle.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission warden shared photos of the rescue scene via social media back in March. One of the photos amazingly shows the exact moment the deer’s antler dislodged from the net as the warden aims from the foreground. The rifle shot severed the antler on impact.

From the photos, it appeared as if the netting spun around itself as the buck flailed. Without help, the buck would have certainly died in the situation.

“Given the deer’s state of distress upon arrival, Zawada was nervous that chemical immobilization was not a safe option to remove the deer from the net,” Pennsylvania Game Commission officials wrote in the Facebook post. “He decided the best option was to shoot the caught antler off. After the shot, one antler lighter, the buck ran off unharmed.”

Grazia Sher
1d ago

Thank you so much for rescuing that wonderful l precious animal . So glad to hear that kindness is more important than trophies l bless you !

