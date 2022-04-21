ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

First female referee for Asian CL game, Melbourne City wins

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePATHUM THANI, Thailand (AP) — The first female referee to officiate an Asian Champions League game saw...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Argentina appeal decision to replay World Cup qualifier

BUENOS AIRES, April 23 (Reuters) - The Argentine Football Association (AFA) will appeal what it says is FIFA's decision to force Brazil and Argentina to replay their World Cup qualifier, which was cancelled after five minutes due to a breach of COVID-19 quarantine rules. An official with the association said...
FIFA
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Bayern, PSG aim to seal titles; City plays Watford

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Bayern Munich can seal a record 10th consecutive Bundesliga title in style with three games remaining with a victory at home over second-placed Borussia Dortmund. Bayern is hoping to continue its strong record against Dortmund after winning their last seven encounters. In Europe’s top five leagues, Bayern is tied for the record of nine consecutive titles with Juventus, which won Serie A every season from 2012 to 2020. For Dortmund, Erling Haaland ended a goal drought by scoring twice against Wolfsburg last week amid speculation over his future. Elsewhere, Leipzig hosts Union Berlin for the second time this week after winning their German Cup semifinal, and Champions League-chasing Freiburg hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach. Bayer Leverkusen visits last-placed Greuther Fürth, Eintracht Frankfurt takes on Hoffenheim, and Cologne plays Arminia Bielefeld.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barcelona take command of Women’s Champions League semi-final in front of record crowd

Barcelona put one foot in the Champions League final with a crushing 5-1 semi-final first leg success over Wolfsburg in front of record attendance for women’s football.A crowd of 91,648 packed into the Nou Camp as Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas scored twice to put Barca in complete control of the tie.That figure surpassed the 91,553 fans who turned out for the Catalan club’s quarter-final win over rivals Real Madrid at the same stadium.Aitana Bonmati gave the reigning champions a third-minute lead before further strikes from Caroline Graham Hansen, Jennifer Hermoso and Putellas made it 4-0 at half-time.The German club...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Nabbout
Person
Carl Jenkinson
Tennis World Usa

ATP Barcelona: Tsitsipas tries to hit Alcaraz in face!

A lot of emotions and a lot of tension in the match valid for the quarter-finals in the ATP Barcelona Open between Stefanos Tsitsipas and the young talent of world of tennis Carlos Alcaraz. The Spanish tennis player wins in three sets after a great battle against a tennis player who is particularly comfortable on this surface.
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira FORCED OUT of Zurich Classic

The duo of Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira were forced to withdraw from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans due to the latter sustaining a back injury, the official PGA Tour communications team have said. Niemann and Pereira had made a solid start to the only team event on the...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referees#Asian Cl#Ap#Champions League
BBC

French Cup final: Stephanie Frappart to referee Nice v Nantes

Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee the French Cup final when Nice face Nantes next month. The 38-year-old Frenchwoman became the first female official to referee a Ligue 1 game in 2019 and then, in 2020, a men's Champions League match. Frappart also broke new ground when...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Donnell Wallam caps netball rise with Diamonds Commonwealth Games call-up

Donnell Wallam has completed her meteoric rise from Super Netball train-on player to Diamond, with the Queensland Firebirds star named in Australia’s 18-player extended squad for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Wallam is set to become the first Indigenous Australian to play for the Diamonds since Sharon Finnan-White in 1990...
WORLD
FOX Sports

Camp Nou breaks own record for women's game with 91,648 fans

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Camp Nou broke its own world record for a women’s soccer match on Friday when more than 91,600 fans reveled in Barcelona’s 5-1 rout of Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Women's Champions League semifinal. The 91,648 spectators counted by club officials...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
Place
Melbourne
Country
Japan
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Chelsea vs Liverpool: FA Cup Final Date & Kick-Off Time Confirmed

The date and kick-off time has been confirmed for Chelsea's FA Cup final against Liverpool next month. The Blues overcame Crystal Palace 2-0 in the semi-final to earn a place at Wembley, where they will face Jurgen Klopp's men. After a heartbreaking defeat on penalties in the Carabao Cup final...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

AFC Champions League: Al Shabab hit six past Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC suffered a heavy 0-6 defeat in their AFC Champions League Group B fixture against Saudi Arabia's Al Shabab on Friday. With the victory, Al Shabab remained unbeaten in the campaign and are through to Round of 16 as group winners. They have 13 points from five matches with four wins and a draw. Des Buckingham's Mumbai can't make it to the next round. They are now at the bottom of their group with four points from five games.
SOCCER
The US Sun

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus face Champions League bans after huge court defeat over rebel Super League row

SUPER LEAGUE rebels Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus face Champions League bans after a huge defeat in a Spanish court. Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin had promised to make the three remaining insurgents pay for their role in pushing the breakaway plan even after the Prem Big Six staged their embarrassed retreats from involvement 12 months ago.
UEFA
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Merseyside derby in EPL; Barcelona fights for 2nd

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Liverpool will look to trim the deficit to Premier League leader Manchester City back down to one point by beating Everton in a Merseyside derby between teams at opposite ends of the standings. City’s 5-1 win over Watford on Saturday put the pressure back on Liverpool, which hasn’t lost in the league in 2022. Everton is battling relegation and seeking to avoid a first year out of the top flight since the 1953-54 campaign. Everton is a point above the bottom three but could be in it by kickoff at Anfield, with third-to-last Burnley hosting Wolverhampton a couple of hours earlier. Chelsea will try to tighten its grip on third place with a win over West Ham, while Brighton-Southampton is the other game.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy