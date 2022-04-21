ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dade, Lawrence by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 14:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hillsdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 18:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hillsdale Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Hillsdale, northeastern Defiance, northern Henry, Williams and Fulton Counties through 630 PM EDT At 606 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Homer to Holiday City to 8 miles north of Paulding. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Fayette around 615 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Napoleon, Wauseon and Archbold. This includes Interstate 80 in Ohio between mile markers 9 and 48. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
KYTV

Bolivar among hardest hit areas from Thursday’s tornado-warned storms

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Severe storms blasted through the heart of Polk County on Thursday. Several neighborhoods in Bolivar noticed hail, flooding and heavy winds for several hours Thursday afternoon. Much of Polk County was also under a tornado warning from 5-6:30 p.m., a time period during which much of the hail and flooding occurred.
BOLIVAR, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Oakland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 18:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Genesee; Oakland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN OAKLAND AND SOUTHEASTERN GENESEE COUNTIES At 601 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Fenton, or near Grand Blanc, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 548 PM quarter size hail was reported in Argentine. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Grand Blanc around 610 PM EDT. Goodrich around 615 PM EDT. Davison and Burton around 620 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Holly State Recreation Area and Atlas. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashland, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued later tonight. Target Area: Ashland; Iron The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Tyler Forks River near Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties. For Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted by flood water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 9.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.1 feet on 04/22/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 13:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cherokee FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Arkansas, Benton, Crawford and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Haskell and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 703 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fayetteville... Springdale Sallisaw... Stilwell Cedarville... Natural Dam Farmington... Prairie Grove Elkins... Tontitown West Fork... Lincoln Westville... Vian Greenland... Gore Keota... Gans Marble City... Tamaha - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Marion, Montgomery, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bond; Clinton; Fayette; Marion; Montgomery; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 153 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOND CLINTON FAYETTE MARION MONTGOMERY WASHINGTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CENTRALIA, LITCHFIELD, SALEM, AND VANDALIA.
BOND COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bryan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Cotton, Garvin, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall, Murray, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Stephens. In northern Texas, Archer, Clay and Wichita. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall will be possible across the watch area through Sunday night. Rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Muskogee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Muskogee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Muskogee. In southeast Oklahoma, Haskell, Latimer, Pittsburg and Pushmataha. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 609 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mcalester... Wilburton Stigler... Hartshorne Krebs... Quinton Kiowa... Porum Savanna... Red Oak Mccurtain... Crowder Whitefield... Alderson Kinta... Canadian Indianola... Ashland Blocker... Higgins - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crawford, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Crawford; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Arkansas, Benton, Crawford and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Haskell and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 703 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fayetteville... Springdale Sallisaw... Stilwell Cedarville... Natural Dam Farmington... Prairie Grove Elkins... Tontitown West Fork... Lincoln Westville... Vian Greenland... Gore Keota... Gans Marble City... Tamaha - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Jack by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Palo Pinto; Stephens; Wise; Young THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 152 TO EXPIRE AT 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 14 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE PALO PINTO STEPHENS WISE YOUNG THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLEN, BONHAM, BOWIE, BRECKENRIDGE, BRIDGEPORT, CARROLLTON, COMMERCE, COOPER, DECATUR, DENISON, DENTON, FLOWER MOUND, FRISCO, GAINESVILLE, GRAHAM, GREENVILLE, JACKSBORO, LEWISVILLE, MCKINNEY, MINERAL WELLS, NOCONA, OLNEY, PARIS, PLANO, AND SHERMAN.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible over the weekend

Happy Earth Day! The Earth definitely showed off for the Ozarks today with gorgeous weather! Tonight will be great for outdoor activities as temperatures will be mild through the evening and overnight. More clouds will fill in tonight but will slowly clear out tomorrow. Calm Saturday then storms by evening.
STOCKTON, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Archer; Clay; Wichita FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Cotton, Garvin, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall, Murray, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Stephens. In northern Texas, Archer, Clay and Wichita. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall will be possible across the watch area through Sunday night. Rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Crockett, Edwards, Irion, Kimble, Menard, Schleicher, Sutton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crockett; Edwards; Irion; Kimble; Menard; Schleicher; Sutton; Tom Green; Val Verde SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CROCKETT EDWARDS IRION KIMBLE MENARD SCHLEICHER SUTTON TOM GREEN VAL VERDE
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for De Kalb, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 18:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: De Kalb; Lagrange; Noble; Steuben; Whitley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Steuben, Noble, northeastern Whitley, western De Kalb and southeastern Lagrange Counties through 745 PM EDT At 717 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Albion, or 9 miles southwest of Kendallville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rome City around 725 PM EDT. Kendallville and Avilla around 730 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Auburn, Garrett and Waterloo. This includes Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 326 and 344. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Carter, Coal, Cotton, Garvin, Hughes, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:22:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Atoka; Carter; Coal; Cotton; Garvin; Hughes; Jefferson; Johnston; Love; Marshall; Murray; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Cotton, Garvin, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall, Murray, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Stephens. In northern Texas, Archer, Clay and Wichita. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall will be possible across the watch area through Sunday night. Rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:56:00 SST Expires: 2022-04-24 16:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible along steep and mountainous areas as grounds become saturated. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 4 pm IN THE AFTERNOON WHAT...Minor flooding resulting from heavy rain WHERE...Tutuila and Aunuu WHEN...Through 4 pm in the afternoon IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall and runoff may cause elevated stream and drainage ditch levels. Ponding may occur on roads and low lying areas. Please take extra caution due to hazardous driving conditions. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 1256 AOAULI ASO SA APERILA 24 2022 ...UA IAI FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA E OO I LE 4 I LE AOAULI NEI MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega e mafua mai timuga mamafa NOFOAGA...Tutuila ma Aunuu TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le 4 i le aoauli nei AAFIAGA...O timuga mamafa ma tafega e faatupulaia ai le siisii vave o auvai. E ono tutupu ai lologa i luga o aualatele ma nofoaga aafia gofie. Faamolemole faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Faamolemole, ia faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. Aua ne`i savalia pe uia auvai ma aualatele o loo malosi ai tafega. E ono faatupula`ia sologa mai i mauga ona o le susu o le eleele ua iai nei. Fa`amolemole, ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
KOLR10 News

STORM VIDEO: Huge piles of hail in Bolivar after storms

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Counties across the Ozarks were under tornado warnings Thursday evening as severe storms moved through the area. Reports of flooding and high winds came in from areas like Elkland, Conway, and Buffalo, but most weather reports from KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox viewers involved hail. The video above is from Caitlin Rummelt, who […]
BOLIVAR, MO

