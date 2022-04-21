Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dade, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued later tonight. Target Area: Ashland; Iron The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Tyler Forks River near Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties. For Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted by flood water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 9.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.1 feet on 04/22/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

