Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Santa Clara Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when sneaker waves create potentially life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Sneaker waves possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Sneaker waves can run up on the beach, lifting or rolling large heavy water soaked logs which can lead to serious injury or death. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf. Always keep an eye on the waves, and be especially watchful of children.

