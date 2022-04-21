Flood Warning issued for McDonald, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:22:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adair; Choctaw; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; Pushmataha; Sequoyah FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Pushmataha and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The bulk of the heavier rain has exited the area to the east. However, over the past 12 hours a broad swath of 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen across southeast and east central Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas. Some localized areal flooding is possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ADAIR COUNTY, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO