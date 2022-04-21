Special Weather Statement issued for Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Grayson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Grayson County in north central Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 640 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sherman, Denison, Whitesboro, Howe, Pottsboro, Collinsville, Gunter, Bells, Knollwood, Dorchester, Eisenhower State Park, Southmayd, Tioga, Sadler and Luella. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Comments / 0