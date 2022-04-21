ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 05:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Val Verde THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN VAL VERDE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Texas.
VAL VERDE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Difficult travel conditions above 7,000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 10 to 15 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes through early this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kosciusko, Noble, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kosciusko; Noble; Whitley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Noble, northern Whitley and eastern Kosciusko Counties through 715 PM EDT At 650 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Warsaw to 6 miles northwest of North Manchester. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near North Webster and Pierceton around 700 PM EDT. Columbia City around 710 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Tri-lakes, Albion, Churubusco and Rome City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for east central Illinois. Target Area: Champaign; Vermilion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Vermilion and northeastern Champaign Counties through 645 PM CDT At 602 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Thomasboro, or 7 miles southeast of Rantoul, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Gifford around 610 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Potomac and Rossville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Carmel Valley, CA
Monterey County, CA
Soledad, CA
San Benito County, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Winds will remain gusty through Monday. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 18:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Williams Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Hillsdale, northeastern Defiance, northern Henry, Williams and Fulton Counties through 630 PM EDT At 606 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Homer to Holiday City to 8 miles north of Paulding. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Fayette around 615 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Napoleon, Wauseon and Archbold. This includes Interstate 80 in Ohio between mile markers 9 and 48. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Latimer, Le Flore, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Latimer; Le Flore; Pushmataha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pushmataha, southeastern Latimer and southwestern Le Flore Counties through 815 PM CDT At 734 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Albion, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Talihina... Albion Whitesboro... Talimena State Park Lake Wister State Park... Summerfield MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Irion, Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Irion; Schleicher; Tom Green The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Schleicher County in west central Texas South central Tom Green County in west central Texas Southeastern Irion County in west central Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 626 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Mertzon, moving east at 30 mph. This storm will track across portions of Irion County south of Mertzon and into Tom Green County west of Christoval. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Christoval around 715 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IRION COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Livingston, Oakland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 22:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Livingston; Oakland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Oakland and northeastern Livingston Counties through 745 PM EDT At 707 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hartland, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Holly around 720 PM EDT. Ortonville around 725 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Holly State Recreation Area, Rose Center, Davisburg and Tyrone Township. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Haskell, Latimer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Haskell; Latimer FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Muskogee. In southeast Oklahoma, Haskell, Latimer, Pittsburg and Pushmataha. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 609 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mcalester... Wilburton Stigler... Hartshorne Krebs... Quinton Kiowa... Porum Savanna... Red Oak Mccurtain... Crowder Whitefield... Alderson Kinta... Canadian Indianola... Ashland Blocker... Higgins - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Christian, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central Illinois. Target Area: Christian; Macon; Moultrie; Piatt; Shelby A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Christian, northwestern Moultrie, north central Shelby, southwestern Piatt and southeastern Macon Counties through 645 PM CDT At 612 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Moweaqua, or 14 miles southwest of Decatur, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Mount Zion, Long Creek and Dalton City around 630 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Bethany and Lovington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Genesee, Oakland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 18:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Genesee; Oakland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN OAKLAND AND SOUTHEASTERN GENESEE COUNTIES At 601 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Fenton, or near Grand Blanc, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 548 PM quarter size hail was reported in Argentine. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Grand Blanc around 610 PM EDT. Goodrich around 615 PM EDT. Davison and Burton around 620 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Holly State Recreation Area and Atlas. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittson, West Marshall, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Kittson; West Marshall; West Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow and or freezing drizzle. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions after sundown as road surfaces cool and refreeze is possible.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 15:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid climbing on rocks and jetties. Stay away from the ocean and remain out of the water to avoid hazardous conditions. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Moderate risk of sneaker waves expected. These are waves that have an unusually higher run up on beaches when compared to other observed waves. * WHERE...Beaches along the southern Oregon Coast, including the beaches of Douglas, Coos and Curry Counties. * WHEN...Late Saturday night through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Even during calm conditions, sneaker waves can sweep up the beach without warning and knock unsuspecting people over and pull them out to sea. Shock and hypothermia can occur quickly in the cold Pacific waters. In addition, logs and other debris can be lifted and carried by the waves, crushing or entrapping unsuspecting victims underneath. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While these waves may occur at any time late Saturday night through Sunday evening, the risk will be greatest with the high tide Sunday morning, which will occur around 7 am PDT. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Muskogee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Muskogee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Muskogee. In southeast Oklahoma, Haskell, Latimer, Pittsburg and Pushmataha. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 609 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mcalester... Wilburton Stigler... Hartshorne Krebs... Quinton Kiowa... Porum Savanna... Red Oak Mccurtain... Crowder Whitefield... Alderson Kinta... Canadian Indianola... Ashland Blocker... Higgins - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:56:00 SST Expires: 2022-04-24 16:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible along steep and mountainous areas as grounds become saturated. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 4 pm IN THE AFTERNOON WHAT...Minor flooding resulting from heavy rain WHERE...Tutuila and Aunuu WHEN...Through 4 pm in the afternoon IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall and runoff may cause elevated stream and drainage ditch levels. Ponding may occur on roads and low lying areas. Please take extra caution due to hazardous driving conditions. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 1256 AOAULI ASO SA APERILA 24 2022 ...UA IAI FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA E OO I LE 4 I LE AOAULI NEI MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega e mafua mai timuga mamafa NOFOAGA...Tutuila ma Aunuu TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le 4 i le aoauli nei AAFIAGA...O timuga mamafa ma tafega e faatupulaia ai le siisii vave o auvai. E ono tutupu ai lologa i luga o aualatele ma nofoaga aafia gofie. Faamolemole faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Faamolemole, ia faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. Aua ne`i savalia pe uia auvai ma aualatele o loo malosi ai tafega. E ono faatupula`ia sologa mai i mauga ona o le susu o le eleele ua iai nei. Fa`amolemole, ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crawford, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Crawford; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Arkansas, Benton, Crawford and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Haskell and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 703 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fayetteville... Springdale Sallisaw... Stilwell Cedarville... Natural Dam Farmington... Prairie Grove Elkins... Tontitown West Fork... Lincoln Westville... Vian Greenland... Gore Keota... Gans Marble City... Tamaha - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Grayson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Grayson County in north central Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 640 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sherman, Denison, Whitesboro, Howe, Pottsboro, Collinsville, Gunter, Bells, Knollwood, Dorchester, Eisenhower State Park, Southmayd, Tioga, Sadler and Luella. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buffalo, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buffalo; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Stanley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING The wind will continue to gradually dissipate through the evening and overnight, thus the advisory is being allowed to expire.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD

