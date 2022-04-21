ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

MSU Athletic Director Andy Carter leaving for position in Missouri

By Keith Darnay, Adeena Balthazor
 3 days ago

Minot, ND ( KXNET ) — Minot State University Athletics Director Andy Carter is leaving MSU for a similar job at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO.

Carter has been at Minot State since August 2016.

In those six years, there have been several upgrades to MSU athletic facilities, the addition of a women’s wrestling team, the growth and development of the men’s and women’s club hockey teams and an overall increase in the total number of Minot State student-athletes.

“It’s been an unbelievable personal and professional growth opportunity working with fantastic people in the department and around the campus and the community,” Carter said.

“The Minot State community thanks Andy for his leadership and commitment to Beaver Athletics during the past six years,” Minor State President Steven Shirley said in a statement . “We wish Andy and his wife Rena the very best as they transition to this next chapter in their personal and professional lives.”

Carter’s last day at MSU will be April 29.

The university says an interim Director of Athletics will be announced soon, and MSU will immediately begin a national search to fill the position.

