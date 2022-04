BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday put out a call for businesses to employ young Baltimoreans through the city’s YouthWorks program. “Baltimore youth want to work and are ready to help our local businesses soar. I urge area employers to plan for your future today by hiring through YouthWorks for your summer needs,” he said. Scott said the young people who get a job through the program come out of it with a better understanding of what they want to do with their lives. The Mayor’s Office of Employment Development has run YouthWorks for more than three decades. Each summer, thousands...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 29 DAYS AGO